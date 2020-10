Global Medical Bed Market Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2026||Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group

Medical Bed Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.73 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to technological advancement related to ICU beds.

To Know More About Future Potential Of Medical Bed Industry, Access Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medical-bed-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the medical bed market are Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holding, Inc., Amico Corporation, Getinge Group, Antano Group, Medical Depot, Inc., Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.

Focus of the report:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments Analyze and forecast medical bed market on the basis of type, function and application.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Benmor Medical announced the launch of their Aurum+ Bariatric Bed with the stowable safety rails and highest BS- compliances. They are designed to provide safety to the user and will provide comfort, safety and rehabilitation. It is powered by strong electric actuators and can support patient up to 440kg.

In November 2017, Hil Hill-Rom Holdings launched new Hill-Rom Envella Air Fluidized Therapy Bed to provide care to the patients who are suffering from the advanced wounds. They are easy to use, comfortable and have features like advanced pressure distribution based on weight and integrated scale, increased depth of bead and adjustable air flow to make air fluidized treatment more secure.

Get Detailed TOC At https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medical-bed-market

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

By Type

Manual

Semi- Electric

Full Electric

Specialty Hospital Bed

By Usage

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Psychiatric Care

Maternity

By Application

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

By Type

Electric Beds

Semi Electric Bed

Manual Bed

By End- User

Hospital

Home Care

Elderly Care

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Share Your Specific Research Requirements & related questions for a Customized Medical Bed Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-medical-bed-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]