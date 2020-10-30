Crowdfunding Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | appbackr, CrowdRise, Crowdfunder, Crowdcube Capital, GoFundMe, Indiegogo

Crowdfunding is a type of financing which assists in arranging fund with the help of contribution from a large group of masses for a project. Instead of looking for substantial sums from the small investors, crowdfunding arranges funds from gigantic sources. All the funding campaign are performed online using crowdfunding sites. It arranges funds for small enterprises and start-ups.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: appbackr inc., CrowdRise, Crowdfunder, Inc., Crowdcube Capital Ltd, GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Inc., Kickstarter PBC, Mightycause, Patreon, wemakeit.ch LLC

What is the Dynamics of Crowdfunding Market?

Increase in small enterprises and startups is one of a primary driving factor for the crowdfunding market. As it helps in providing funding to enterprises which face challenges in terms of monetary or have low budget. Nevertheless, upsurge in the use of social networking sites, the marketing agencies looks forward to generating fund through online portal and software. This factor is forecasted to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the crowdfunding market.

What is the SCOPE of Crowdfunding Market?

The “Global Crowdfunding Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the crowdfunding market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global crowdfunding market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading crowdfunding market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global crowdfunding market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into reward based funding, donation, equity crowdfunding, and others. On the basis of application, the crowdfunding market is segmented into non-profit organization, education, medical, entertainment, private enterprise, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Crowdfunding Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global crowdfunding market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Crowdfunding market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CROWDFUNDING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CROWDFUNDING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. CROWDFUNDING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. CROWDFUNDING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. CROWDFUNDING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

9. CROWDFUNDING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. CROWDFUNDING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12. APPENDIX

