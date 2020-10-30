Consumer Genomics Market Scope and Opportunities through 2027 – Gene By Gene, Mapmygenome, Pathway Genomics, Veritas, Myriad Genetics

Consumer genomics market is growing as it is very frictionless. A patient can purchase a genetic test online and then receive a test kit by mail, and collect a DNA sample in their own home. Patients will receive the results at home and don’t need any guidance of a genetic counselor or medical practitioner. Moreover, there are growing applications of consumer genomics in genetic analysis in lifestyle, diet, nutritional plans, noninvasive prenatal testing, sports research, carrier screening, and others.

What is the Dynamics of Consumer Genomics Market?

The consumer genomics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to increasing uses of genetic tests, declining cost of sequencing, increasing funds from the market participants to support the consumer genomics-based operations and others. Moreover, improvement in regulatory reforms for consumer genomics products and continuous initiatives for product development is likely to enhance the growth of the market.

What is the SCOPE of Consumer Genomics Market?

The “Global Consumer genomics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of consumer genomics market with detailed market segmentation by application, product type and geography. The global consumer genomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading consumer genomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global consumer genomics market is segmented on the basis of application, product type and geography. Based on application, the market is segmented as genetic relatedness, diagnostics, lifestyle wellness and nutrition, ancestry, reproductive health, personalized medicine and pharmacogenetic testing, sports nutrition and health and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into instruments and consumables.

What is the Regional Framework of Consumer Genomics Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global consumer genomics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The consumer genomics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

