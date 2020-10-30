Concession Catering Market Scope and Opportunities through 2023 – Elior Group, Autogrill, SSP Group, The Grove, Concessions International

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Concession Catering Market. The report analyzes the global concession catering market by Segment (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the world) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China and India). The report assesses the concession catering market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Elior Group, Autogrill, SSP Group, The Grove, Inc., Concessions International, LLC

“Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment ? (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)-By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)”, global concession catering market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5% during 2018-2023.

Over the recent years, global concession catering market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including growing transport networks across the globe, budding medical tourism industry as well as rising trend of leisure travel amongst the consumers. Furthermore, as the global economy continues on its path to slow yet steady recovery, it is anticipated that the expenditure on travel for business and leisure will increase, driving up the revenue of food and beverage concessionaires at tourism locations. Besides, growing focus of concession caterers on providing healthy fast food and refreshing atmosphere is also expected to boost up sales in this market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of segment. By Segment, the segment of airport concession catering is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global concession catering market in 2018. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to growing per capita disposable is likely to drive the regional market.

The report titled “Global Concession Catering Market: Analysis By Segment ? (Airport, Motorway, Railway), By Region, By Country, Market Share: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2018-2023)-By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of global concession catering market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global concession catering market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Table Of Content

Research Methodology 2. Executive Summary 3. Strategic Recommendation 4. Concession Catering Market Outlook 5. Global Concession Catering Market: Growth and Forecast 6. Global Concession Catering Market: Segment Analysis 7. Global Concession Catering Market: Regional Analysis 8. Global Concession Catering Market Dynamics 9. Global Concession Catering Market Trends 10. Porter Five Force Analysis

