PC-Based Automation Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2027 | ABB, Advantech, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell International , IDEC Corporation

The PC based automation market is an industrial control system that uses a PC designed as a control platform. Moreover, PC-based automation is a program on a computer utilized to communicate with a monitor and an entire material handling system or precise material handling equipment. The PC based automation platform provides a wide range of capability and reliability advantages that involves low cost, more power, protection of intellectual property, simpler control architecture, and better diagnostic.

What is the Dynamics of PC-Based Automation Market?

The growth of IIoT, the increasing emphasis on regulatory compliances, an increase in demand for smart automation solutions, and an increase in the necessity for efficient monitoring in manufacturing plants are some of the major factors driving the growth of the PC based automation market. However, high investment costs pertaining to the implementation of PC based automation solutions are the major factor that may restrain the growth of the PC based automation market.

What is the SCOPE of PC-Based Automation Market?

The “Global PC-Based Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the PC-based automation market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of PC-based automation market with detailed market segmentation by offering, product, distribution channel, industry vertical. The global PC-based automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading PC-based automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the PC-based automation market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global PC-based automation market is segmented on the basis of offering, product, distribution channel, industry vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as IPCs, HMIs, PLCs, SCADA. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as online, offline. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as process industries, discrete industries

What is the Regional Framework of PC-Based Automation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global PC-based automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The PC-based automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

