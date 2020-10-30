Sourdough Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin by 2026

While drafting a new report on the global sourdough market, Future Market Insights analysts have observed that leading market players are focussing on two key strategies namely acquisitions and new product development. The report titled “Sourdough Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2016-2026” presents a comprehensive forecast of the global sourdough market for a 10 year period 2016 – 2026. Our analysts have further observed that several manufacturers are entering markets in newer regions through an acquisition of major regional firms. Most acquisitions are focussed on expanding brand presence in emerging regions such as South Africa and Brazil. Companies are also focussing on producing organic and gluten free products with particular emphasis on supplies to craft and in-store bakeries. We have observed that the bread segment accounts for a significant share of the global sourdough market revenue, which is likely to register a high growth rate as sourdough can be used to prepare a wide variety of breads. Our analysts have also noticed that increasing consumer demand for healthy and tasty foods is fuelling revenue contribution of the waffles and pancakes segment.

The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the global sourdough market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global sourdough market over the forecast period. After studying the market in detail, we have found that Western Europe accounts for a relatively high revenue share contribution in the global market and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next decade. On the other hand, North America accounts for a significant market share and represents high consumer demand for sourdough based food products. Our report also discusses the overall competitive landscape of the global sourdough market.

We have presented clear growth rate projections and forecast factors in our report on the global sourdough market

Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and health supplement spending and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers in this report. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each segment, while bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. While inspecting the global sourdough market we have collected data by collating inputs from government databases, trade value and volume data from regional manufacturers and secondary and primary sources and by using the benchmarking method. While validating the data our analysts have excluded regional average profitability margins from estimated data collected from distributors. We have also estimated approximate annual consumption of end-use sectors in target geographies. Besides, historical demand trends, dairy ingredients industry growth rate, the financial performance of top companies, raw material production trends and influence of increasing disposable income are included in this report.

The report highlights region-wise sourdough demand. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the global sourdough market, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global sourdough market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the sourdough market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are sourdough suppliers and customers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global sourdough market.

Key segments covered in the global sourdough market report

By Application

Bread

Pizza

Buns

Cakes

Cookies

Waffles and Pancakes

Others

By Region

North America

Western Europe

APEJ

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Middle East and Africa

Japan

By Starter Culture

Type I

Type II

Type III

Our research methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analysed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of sourdough is deduced on the basis of type where the average price of each sourdough type is inferred across all the seven assessed regions. The market value of the global sourdough market is thus calculated from the data inferred from the average selling price and market volume. For the 10 year forecast of the global sourdough market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, inputs from the demand side and supply side and other dynamics shaping the global sourdough market.

In the compilation of the report on the global sourdough market, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been considered presenting the client with crystal clear insights into the market performance and future opportunities in the global sourdough market.