Broad Ion Beam Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2028

Broad Ion bean has been finding it’s application in multiple areas especially in the semiconductor industry. The semiconductor industry itself is witnessing high growth over rapid rise in hand held devices and also rising penetration of IT industry. Other areas are Material science and Biological Industries where Ion beam technology is extensively used. It is used for ablation and deposition of materials and analysis of specific sites. Broad ion beams are being used for the purpose of conventional ion etching, thinning, polishing, depth profiling and cutting. This process can be used on various kind of materials such as, paper, Wood, Metals, Polymers, Electronics, Composites, Biomaterials, Powders/Particles and Ceramics.Broad ion beam technology market has been segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

By application, the market has been categorized into six categories, which are structuring of MEMS, MRAM and sensors, metallic and dielectric multilayers, ion beam polishing, micro structuring, chemically assisted ion beam etching and delayering (failure analysis).Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into semiconductor, MEMS, MOEMS, optics, optoelectronics, sensors, storage devices, electronics and others. Innovations in microelectromechanical systems, photovoltaic solar cells, and semiconductor industry have spurred growth in thin film market.

The lower cost of fabrication favours the Broad ion beam market and thus is the key driver. Broad ion beam milling uses low energy noble gas ion beams like argon and helium. Broad ion beam milling techniques are being widely used for re-shining samples for transmission electron microscope.The major downside of Broad ion beam technology market includes operational complications and disproportionate ion beam as it leads to a rapid wear of accelerator grid, increases the target impurity, and very little or no increase in the process rate. Still, the exponentially expanding Nano industries had opened the doors for broad ion beam market as it has find it`s major application in Nano machining.

It is also predicted to create a better opportunity for various broad ion beam equipment manufacturers in the coming years.Globally, broad ion beam technology market on the base of geography is segmented into North America (U.S, Canada, Rest of the North America), South America (Brazil and Rest of the South America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France and Rest of the Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan and Rest of the Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa).Among all, North America region has the major market share as of 2016, and growth in the technology have been recorded mainly in the US and Canada. Deposition Segment has major share of applications in North America. Now a days, Broad ion deposition equipment manufacturers are paying more attention in Research and development of the technique, thus promising a strong market growth in the upcoming years.

The Key players operating in the Broad ion beam technology market Globally are Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Raith GmbH, Plasma-Therm, Veeco Instruments, 4Wave Incorporated, Oxford Instruments, and Meyer Burger Technology AG.