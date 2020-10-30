Cell Viability Assays and Consumables Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018 – 2025

The global market for cell viability assays should grow from $2.7 billion in 2018 to reach $4.1 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the cell viability assays market and potential application sectors in various industries. The cell viability assays market is broken down by product into instruments and consumables. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application, cell type and end user, with estimated valued derived from the revenues of manufacturers. Revenue generated from the installation and maintenance of instruments has been excluded from the report.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional cell viability assays market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global cell viability assays market.

Cell viability assays refer to a homogeneous method to determine the number of viable cells within a culture. Cell viability measurements are used to evaluate the effectiveness of a drug candidate, rejection of implanted organs or evaluation of the life or death of cancerous cells. Cell viability assays are used in clinical and diagnostic applications, drug discovery and development, stem cell research, basic research and other applications such as toxicity testing and tissue engineering. Cell viability assays have proven to be extremely beneficial in drug discovery applications and the global cell viability assays market is projected to see rapid growth during the forecast period (2018-2023) owing to increasing emphasis on stem cell research and increasing demand for cell-based assays in research and development.

A surge in the number of potential biomarkers candidates for cell-based assays, growing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases and increasing focus on developing cell-based therapeutics are some of the major factors that are expected to promote the growth of global cell viability assays market. In addition, factors such as increasing healthcare expenditures and the global aging population are also providing traction for the global cell viability assays market growth during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is considered to be the major driver behind the growth of the cell viability assays market. Cell viability measurements are used to evaluate the

effectiveness of a drug candidate, rejection of implanted organs or the life or death of cancerous cells.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases such as respiratory disease, cancer and cardiovascular disease totaled about 130 million people in 2005 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2030. In addition, increasing emphasis on stem cell research is also poised to generate strong growth opportunities for cell viability assays. Governments globally are investing huge amounts on stem cell research. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, REDACTED billion was spent on stem cell research in 2016; this increased to REDACTED in 2017. In April 2017, Bayer AG and Versant Ventures (U.S.) announced plans to invest REDACTED to launch a stem cell research company in Canada and create a global hub for regenerative-medicinetherapies.

The global cell viability assays market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period of 2018 through 2023. Market value is expected to rise from REDACTED in 2018 to REDACTED by 2023. Consumables held REDACTED of the market in 2017 in terms of revenue. By 2023, total revenue from consumables is expected to see a CAGR of REDACTED.