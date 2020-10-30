Saffron Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2018 – 2025

Trends Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the saffron market for target countries (Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy)in its upcoming outlook titled, “Saffron Market: Target Countries Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2025”. In terms of value, the saffron market is expected to expand at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which RRI offers vital insights in detail.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3476

Saffron market for target countries has been segmented on the basis form which includes thread, powder & liquid. Among all the form segment powder segment is projected to account relatively high CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Saffron Market for Target Countries Value to Increase from US$ 349,610.2 Thousand in 2018 to US$ XX Thousand by 2025

On the basis of end-use, the target countries saffron market has been segmented into retail food service, medical & pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & others. Retail segment is expected to represent largest share in terms of value followed by food service segment. Revenue contribution from retail segment to the target countries saffron market is expected to increase at a CAGR of XX % from 2016 to 2025. Food service segment is further sub-segmented as culinary products, dairy products, confectionery, tea and others. In addition, cosmetics segment is sub-segmented as skin care and hair care segment.

The target countries saffron market is segmented on the basis of function which includes flavoring & spice, herbs & others. Among all of these segments flavoring & spice segment has been estimated to be dominant in terms of value and is expected to register a significant CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. Wide application of saffron in various food products such as in sweets, ice-cream, traditional culinary products has been witnessing a significant rise in the recent past, and is projected to continue to drive revenues of the target countries saffron market in future.

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the saffron market in specific countries including Netherlands, Iran, U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain, China, Belgium, Luxembourg & Italy. Among all of these countries, the market in Iran is expected to register highest CAGR of XX% in terms of value over the forecast period. The country is expected to represent value share of XX % by 2025, followed by U.S. While U.K. is also expected to gain normal market share during the forecast period. The market is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ XX thousand in 2016 over 2018, and incremental opportunity of US$ XX thousand between 2018 and 2025 share of the market in the region by 2018 end.

This report covers detailed profiles of key players in saffron market for target countries, which includes key strategies, key developments, product offerings and others. Key companies profiled in this report are Safrante Global Company S.L.U., Evolva, Rowhani Saffron Co, Sara Nuts, Tarvand Saffron Co, Hijos de Eustaquio Abad & Co. S.L., USMS Saffron Co.Inc, Royal Saffron Company, Saharkhiz International Group Companies, Gohar Saffron, Novin Saffron Co. and Azafranes Manchegos SL.

Key Segments Covered

By Form

Thread

Powder

Liquid

By End-use

Retail

Food Service

Culinary Products

Dairy Products

Confectionery

Tea

Others

To Get Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3476

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

By Function

Flavoring & Spice

Herbs

Others