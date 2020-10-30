Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market to Register Substantial Global Expansion by 2027, Get Understanding of COVID 19 effect on Industry

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 605 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand CBCT/cone beam imaging for at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CBCT/cone beam imaging market are Carestream Health, KaVo Dental, J. MORITA CORP., Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Cefla s.c., VATECH, ASAHI ROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD., PreXion, 3Shape A/S, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., LED medical Diagnostics, Inc. & Apteryx, Inc, PointNix, Fussen Technology Co. Ltd. among others.

Market Definition: Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market

CBCT is a diagnostic method which is used to visualise the various parts of the human body, it is based on X-Ray imaging with the images captured through this system forming a cone. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) is extensively used in maxillofacial surgery and dentistry because of its benefits over traditional techniques. Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems have many advantages compared to conventional CT used for dental treatment and planning. Some of the benefits includes lower radiation dose to patients in most cases, smaller acquisition times for the resolution needed in dentistry, a reasonable alternative to CT in terms of cost and improved resolution with the addition of more details. A CBCT scanner extracts high-resolution images for one-tenth of the cost and an element of the radiation compared to conventional CT scanner.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Planmed introduced an improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner which would provide a 3D imaging solution for orthopedic, head and neck imaging. This is so advanced that it could even provide a high quality image of even the smallest bone structures with a lower rate of interference. This new version claims to be more versatile, easy to use and more cost efficient.

In September 2018, Carestream Dental launched their latest imaging system namely the CS 9600 CBCT system. It features intelligent automation which enables image capturing accurately with the very first attempt. It comprises of versatile imaging options and intuitive software along with upgradable field of view (FOV). Retractable seats have been provided so as to accommodate patient’s seating position. The updated software of 9600 CBCT system enables one-stop access to all 2D images, 3D images, and CAD/CAM data through a single system which makes this system bit easy to use

Competitive Analysis: Global CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market

Global CBCT/cone beam imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CBCT/cone beam imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The lower rate of radiations emerging from these machines is fueling its growth in the market

The growing geriatric population base acts as a catalyst in the manufacturing and selling of these devices

Growing demand for digital dental imaging and advanced healthcare solutions is positively impacting the business growth of the market

Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is enhancing its growth in market

Increasing incidence of dental disorders is a growth factor for the market

Market Restraints

Rising cost of CBCT systems is somewhere hampering its promotion in the market

Lack of image clarity and related concerns are restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Application

Dental Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery General Implantology Orthodontics Endodontics Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders Periodontics Forensic

Others Breast Imaging ENT Orthopedic



By Detector Type

Image Intensifier

Flat-Panel Imager Detector

By Patient Position

Seated

Standing

Supine

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Private Practices

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

