Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market to Register Substantial Global Expansion by 2027, Get Understanding of COVID 19 effect on Industry

Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market By Type (Soft & Elastic Braces and Supports, Hard & Rigid Braces and Supports, Hinged Braces and Supports), Product Type (Upper Extremity, Lower Limb Neck and Spine, Pelvis-Hip-Femur), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare and Others), Distribution Channel (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Over the Counter (OTC), E-Commerce, Prescription), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global orthopedic braces and supports market is estimated to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 6.6%. The increased awareness of public about preventive care, affordability of products and growth in the sector are major key drivers of the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global orthopedic braces and supports market are DJO global, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Össur, NuVasive®, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Globus Medical Inc., DePuy Synthes, Ottobock., AC Mould Engineering Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Weber Orthopedic Inc., BSN medical, Inc., Becker Orthopedic, OPPO Medical Inc., Langer Biomechanics, McDavid Inc., Frank Stubbs Company Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Ascent Meditech Limited, Alcare Co., Ltd., among others

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market

The global orthopedic braces and supports market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopedic braces and supports market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Orthopedic braces and supports are the devices or product made to support the body parts after injury as well as they also provide prevention from the injury. It support, protect, stabilize, support, and correct the injury. They also provide alignment on abnormal injury through rehabilitation and recovery.

Market Drivers

The increased awareness of public about preventive care

Affordable products with greater availability

Rising sport industry sector

Increased number of accidental injuries

Market Restraint

Innovative surgeries are major restrain to the orthopedic device sector

Unawareness regarding the new orthopedic braces and support

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Orthopedic Braces and Supports market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Colfax Corporation acquired the DJO Global Inc. completely. The DJO is well known brand for providing Orthopedic Continuum of Care. This acquisition will help Colfax Corporation company to get consistent, growing cash flows for compounding value creation

In February 2018, Breg, Inc. provider of premium, high-value sports medicine products and services for orthopedic care launched new solution brand. Breg Impact™ brand will deliver customized, yet proven DME/bracing programs at 470 healthcare facilities and 2,400 outsourced inventory locations

