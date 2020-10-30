Metal Additive Manufacturing Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | EOS GmbH, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, 3D Systems, Trumpf

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Additive Manufacturing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Additive Manufacturing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Research Report: EOS GmbH, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, 3D Systems, Trumpf, Renishaw, DMG Mori, Sisma, Xact Metal, BeAM Machines, Wuhan Huake 3D, Farsoon Technologies, Bright Laser Technologies

Types: Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)



Applications: Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Healthcare & Dental Industry

Academic Institutions

Others



The Metal Additive Manufacturing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Additive Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Additive Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Additive Manufacturing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

1.4.3 Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Aerospace Industry

1.5.4 Healthcare & Dental Industry

1.5.5 Academic Institutions

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Metal Additive Manufacturing Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Additive Manufacturing Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Metal Additive Manufacturing Production by Regions

4.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Metal Additive Manufacturing Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Metal Additive Manufacturing Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Metal Additive Manufacturing Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Metal Additive Manufacturing Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Metal Additive Manufacturing Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 EOS GmbH

8.1.1 EOS GmbH Corporation Information

8.1.2 EOS GmbH Overview

8.1.3 EOS GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 EOS GmbH Product Description

8.1.5 EOS GmbH Related Developments

8.2 GE Additive

8.2.1 GE Additive Corporation Information

8.2.2 GE Additive Overview

8.2.3 GE Additive Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 GE Additive Product Description

8.2.5 GE Additive Related Developments

8.3 SLM Solutions

8.3.1 SLM Solutions Corporation Information

8.3.2 SLM Solutions Overview

8.3.3 SLM Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 SLM Solutions Product Description

8.3.5 SLM Solutions Related Developments

8.4 3D Systems

8.4.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

8.4.2 3D Systems Overview

8.4.3 3D Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 3D Systems Product Description

8.4.5 3D Systems Related Developments

8.5 Trumpf

8.5.1 Trumpf Corporation Information

8.5.2 Trumpf Overview

8.5.3 Trumpf Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Trumpf Product Description

8.5.5 Trumpf Related Developments

8.6 Renishaw

8.6.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

8.6.2 Renishaw Overview

8.6.3 Renishaw Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Renishaw Product Description

8.6.5 Renishaw Related Developments

8.7 DMG Mori

8.7.1 DMG Mori Corporation Information

8.7.2 DMG Mori Overview

8.7.3 DMG Mori Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 DMG Mori Product Description

8.7.5 DMG Mori Related Developments

8.8 Sisma

8.8.1 Sisma Corporation Information

8.8.2 Sisma Overview

8.8.3 Sisma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Sisma Product Description

8.8.5 Sisma Related Developments

8.9 Xact Metal

8.9.1 Xact Metal Corporation Information

8.9.2 Xact Metal Overview

8.9.3 Xact Metal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Xact Metal Product Description

8.9.5 Xact Metal Related Developments

8.10 BeAM Machines

8.10.1 BeAM Machines Corporation Information

8.10.2 BeAM Machines Overview

8.10.3 BeAM Machines Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 BeAM Machines Product Description

8.10.5 BeAM Machines Related Developments

8.11 Wuhan Huake 3D

8.11.1 Wuhan Huake 3D Corporation Information

8.11.2 Wuhan Huake 3D Overview

8.11.3 Wuhan Huake 3D Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wuhan Huake 3D Product Description

8.11.5 Wuhan Huake 3D Related Developments

8.12 Farsoon Technologies

8.12.1 Farsoon Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 Farsoon Technologies Overview

8.12.3 Farsoon Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Farsoon Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 Farsoon Technologies Related Developments

8.13 Bright Laser Technologies

8.13.1 Bright Laser Technologies Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bright Laser Technologies Overview

8.13.3 Bright Laser Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Bright Laser Technologies Product Description

8.13.5 Bright Laser Technologies Related Developments

9 Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Metal Additive Manufacturing Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Metal Additive Manufacturing Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Metal Additive Manufacturing Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Metal Additive Manufacturing Sales Channels

11.2.2 Metal Additive Manufacturing Distributors

11.3 Metal Additive Manufacturing Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Metal Additive Manufacturing Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Metal Additive Manufacturing Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”