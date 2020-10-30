Plumbing Fittings Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plumbing Fittings market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plumbing Fittings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plumbing Fittings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plumbing Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plumbing Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plumbing Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plumbing Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plumbing Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plumbing Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plumbing Fittings Market Research Report: Masco Corporation, Kohler, Fortune Brands, LIXIL Corporation, Friedrich Grohe, Toto, RWC, Roca, Lota Group, Spectrum Brands, Globe UNION Industrial Corp, Jacuzzi, Huayi, Elkay, Lasco, Maax, Ideal Standard, Villeroy & Boch, Jaquar Group, Sanitec, Hansgrohe, Sunlot Group, Hindware, CERA Sanitaryware

Types: Faucets

Shower Heads

Valves and Pipe Fittings

Others



Applications: Household

Commercial



The Plumbing Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plumbing Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plumbing Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plumbing Fittings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plumbing Fittings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plumbing Fittings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plumbing Fittings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plumbing Fittings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plumbing Fittings Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Faucets

1.4.3 Shower Heads

1.4.4 Valves and Pipe Fittings

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Plumbing Fittings Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plumbing Fittings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plumbing Fittings Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Plumbing Fittings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Plumbing Fittings Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Plumbing Fittings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Plumbing Fittings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Plumbing Fittings Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Plumbing Fittings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Plumbing Fittings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Plumbing Fittings Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Plumbing Fittings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Plumbing Fittings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Plumbing Fittings Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Plumbing Fittings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Plumbing Fittings Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fittings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Plumbing Fittings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Plumbing Fittings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Masco Corporation

8.1.1 Masco Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Masco Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Masco Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Masco Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Masco Corporation Related Developments

8.2 Kohler

8.2.1 Kohler Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kohler Overview

8.2.3 Kohler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kohler Product Description

8.2.5 Kohler Related Developments

8.3 Fortune Brands

8.3.1 Fortune Brands Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fortune Brands Overview

8.3.3 Fortune Brands Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Fortune Brands Product Description

8.3.5 Fortune Brands Related Developments

8.4 LIXIL Corporation

8.4.1 LIXIL Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 LIXIL Corporation Overview

8.4.3 LIXIL Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 LIXIL Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 LIXIL Corporation Related Developments

8.5 Friedrich Grohe

8.5.1 Friedrich Grohe Corporation Information

8.5.2 Friedrich Grohe Overview

8.5.3 Friedrich Grohe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Friedrich Grohe Product Description

8.5.5 Friedrich Grohe Related Developments

8.6 Toto

8.6.1 Toto Corporation Information

8.6.2 Toto Overview

8.6.3 Toto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Toto Product Description

8.6.5 Toto Related Developments

8.7 RWC

8.7.1 RWC Corporation Information

8.7.2 RWC Overview

8.7.3 RWC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 RWC Product Description

8.7.5 RWC Related Developments

8.8 Roca

8.8.1 Roca Corporation Information

8.8.2 Roca Overview

8.8.3 Roca Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Roca Product Description

8.8.5 Roca Related Developments

8.9 Lota Group

8.9.1 Lota Group Corporation Information

8.9.2 Lota Group Overview

8.9.3 Lota Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Lota Group Product Description

8.9.5 Lota Group Related Developments

8.10 Spectrum Brands

8.10.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

8.10.2 Spectrum Brands Overview

8.10.3 Spectrum Brands Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Spectrum Brands Product Description

8.10.5 Spectrum Brands Related Developments

8.11 Globe UNION Industrial Corp

8.11.1 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Corporation Information

8.11.2 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Overview

8.11.3 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Product Description

8.11.5 Globe UNION Industrial Corp Related Developments

8.12 Jacuzzi

8.12.1 Jacuzzi Corporation Information

8.12.2 Jacuzzi Overview

8.12.3 Jacuzzi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Jacuzzi Product Description

8.12.5 Jacuzzi Related Developments

8.13 Huayi

8.13.1 Huayi Corporation Information

8.13.2 Huayi Overview

8.13.3 Huayi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Huayi Product Description

8.13.5 Huayi Related Developments

8.14 Elkay

8.14.1 Elkay Corporation Information

8.14.2 Elkay Overview

8.14.3 Elkay Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Elkay Product Description

8.14.5 Elkay Related Developments

8.15 Lasco

8.15.1 Lasco Corporation Information

8.15.2 Lasco Overview

8.15.3 Lasco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Lasco Product Description

8.15.5 Lasco Related Developments

8.16 Maax

8.16.1 Maax Corporation Information

8.16.2 Maax Overview

8.16.3 Maax Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Maax Product Description

8.16.5 Maax Related Developments

8.17 Ideal Standard

8.17.1 Ideal Standard Corporation Information

8.17.2 Ideal Standard Overview

8.17.3 Ideal Standard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Ideal Standard Product Description

8.17.5 Ideal Standard Related Developments

8.18 Villeroy & Boch

8.18.1 Villeroy & Boch Corporation Information

8.18.2 Villeroy & Boch Overview

8.18.3 Villeroy & Boch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Villeroy & Boch Product Description

8.18.5 Villeroy & Boch Related Developments

8.19 Jaquar Group

8.19.1 Jaquar Group Corporation Information

8.19.2 Jaquar Group Overview

8.19.3 Jaquar Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Jaquar Group Product Description

8.19.5 Jaquar Group Related Developments

8.20 Sanitec

8.20.1 Sanitec Corporation Information

8.20.2 Sanitec Overview

8.20.3 Sanitec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Sanitec Product Description

8.20.5 Sanitec Related Developments

8.21 Hansgrohe

8.21.1 Hansgrohe Corporation Information

8.21.2 Hansgrohe Overview

8.21.3 Hansgrohe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Hansgrohe Product Description

8.21.5 Hansgrohe Related Developments

8.22 Sunlot Group

8.22.1 Sunlot Group Corporation Information

8.22.2 Sunlot Group Overview

8.22.3 Sunlot Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Sunlot Group Product Description

8.22.5 Sunlot Group Related Developments

8.23 Hindware

8.23.1 Hindware Corporation Information

8.23.2 Hindware Overview

8.23.3 Hindware Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Hindware Product Description

8.23.5 Hindware Related Developments

8.24 CERA Sanitaryware

8.24.1 CERA Sanitaryware Corporation Information

8.24.2 CERA Sanitaryware Overview

8.24.3 CERA Sanitaryware Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 CERA Sanitaryware Product Description

8.24.5 CERA Sanitaryware Related Developments

9 Plumbing Fittings Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Plumbing Fittings Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Plumbing Fittings Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Plumbing Fittings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Plumbing Fittings Sales Channels

11.2.2 Plumbing Fittings Distributors

11.3 Plumbing Fittings Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Plumbing Fittings Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Plumbing Fittings Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Plumbing Fittings Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

