Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market 2020 Illuminated by New Report

The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and hybrid memory cube (HMC) are a high-performance ram interface set in DRAM memory. The HMC is a radical innovation, which sets a new benchmark for memory performance, power consumption, and cost designed for TSV based DRAM memory. To increase the developments in supercomputing and advanced networking systems, HMC is required for performance and memory efficiency. The HMC offers progressive bandwidth than HBM. The key application of HMC is its high-performance computing, which leads to the advancement in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Top Key Players:- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, FUJITSU, Intel Corporation, Micron, NVIDIA, Open-Silicon, Inc., Rambus Incorporated, Samsung, SK HYNIX INC., Xilinx

The rising demand for low power consumption, high-bandwidth, and highly scalable memories are some of the major factors driving the growth of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market. However, high levels of integration increase thermal issues, which is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market. Nevertheless, the growing adoption of artificial intelligence is anticipated to boost the growth of the hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global hybrid memory cube (HMC) and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market is segmented on the basis of memory type, product type, application. On the basis of memory type, the market is segmented as hybrid memory cube (HMC), high-bandwidth memory (HBM). On the basis of product type, the market is segmented as graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), accelerated processing unit (APU), field-programmable gate array (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC). On the basis of application, the market is segmented as graphics, high-performance computing, networking, data centers.

The report analyzes factors affecting Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High-bandwidth Memory (HBM) market in these regions.

