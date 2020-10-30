High Temperature Cable Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2027 | Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH

High Temperature Cable Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading High Temperature Cable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

High temperature cables are the special types of cables that are developed to withstand harsh industrial temperature conditions. Such type of cables is coated with insulation materials such as silicone, fluoropolymers, glass fiber and ceramic-based, which increase cable’s insulation capacity to hold higher temperature. Based on the requirement and area of application, high temperature cables are designed developed for safe operation at temperatures of up to 1,250 °C.

Top Key Players:- Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL GmbH, Jiangsu Tongguang Electronic Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd., Lapp Holding AG, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Zhuhai Hansen Technology Co. Ltd.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of high temperature cable market are rising demand for high temperature cables from the aviation industry, improvements in railway infrastructure, and increasing global energy demand. Further, increase in HVDC installations is expected to boost significant growth opportunities for the high temperature cable market during forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of High Temperature Cable industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global high temperature cable market is segmented on the basis of temperature range and end-users. Based on temperature range, the high temperature cable market is segmented as Up to 125 degree C, 126 to 150 degree C, 151 to 200 degree C, 201 to 250 degree C, 251 to 450 degree C, and 451 to 550 degree C. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented as electronics, energy and power, medical, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others

The report analyzes factors affecting High Temperature Cable market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting High Temperature Cable market in these regions.

