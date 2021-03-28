Drug Screening Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation and Outlook upto 2026

The global drug screening market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Drug Screening Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Analytical Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Consumables), By Sample Type (Urine, Breath, Oral Fluids, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Workplace, Criminal Justice) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other drug screening market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Drug Screening Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Alere

Drägerwerk

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Orasure

Lifeloc

Alfa Scientific Designs

MPD Inc

Poor Infrastructure Facilities May Hamper the Market Growth

The rising consumption of illicit drugs is projected to boost the drug screening market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of drug addiction will give significant impetus to growth. As per a survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), approximately 19.7 million adults in the US suffered from mental disorders owing to substance use. Another factor responsible for positively impacting the market is the increasing number of crime rates due to drug abuse. This, as a result, is likely to drive the adoption of drug screening, augmenting the drug screening market growth.

However, strict government laws and regulation are likely to inhibit the growth of the market. Companies find it difficult to introduce any drug in the market owing to such stringent laws. Furthermore, lack of infrastructure facilities especially in developing nations may impede the growth to an extent.

Regional Analysis for Drug Screening Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Drug Screening Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Drug Screening Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Drug Screening Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

