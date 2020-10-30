Uterine Cancer Drug Market || Leading Players – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company

In Uterine Cancer Drug Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Uterine Cancer Drug Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Uterine Cancer Drug Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global uterine cancer drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in incidence of gynecological cancers along with the growth in importance of targeted drug therapies.

The key market players in the global uterine cancer drug market are Elekta AB, Ability Pharma, Apotex Inc, Merck & Co. Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Hetero, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Uterine Cancer Drug Market

Uterine cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the layers of the cells that forms the lining of uterus called endometrium. Symptoms include vaginal bleeding after menopause, pelvic pain and bleeding between periods. Uterine cancer can be detected at an early stage because it frequently produces abnormal vaginal bleeding and can be treated by removing the uterus surgically.

According to the American Cancer Society’s for the year 2019, estimated that in the United States there are about 61,880 new cases of uterine cancer will be diagnosed and about 12,160 women will die from uterine cancer. Rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in the United States.

Segmentation: Global Uterine Cancer Drug Market

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Types

Endometrial Adenocarcinoma

Adenosquamous Carcinoma

Papillary Serous Carcinoma

Uterine Sarcoma

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action

Angiogenesis Inhibitor

Mammalian Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) Inhibitor

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Drugs

Bevacizumab

Everolimus

Temsirolimus

Pembrolizumab

Carboplatin

Others

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormone Therapy

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Uterine Cancer Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Uterine Cancer Drug Market

In August 2018, Merck & Co. Inc in collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd received the Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US FDA for the combination of lenvatinib (Lenvima) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of patients with endometrial cancer. This designation enables the company for all fast track designation features

In May 2017, Merck & Co. Inc received the US FDA approval for pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for the treatment of tumors with specific genetic changes including endometrial cancer. For the first time the FDA has approved a drug based on genetic changes. The main reason behind the approval of Keytruda was for the new indication using accelerated approval and priority review to speed up the availability of drugs in treating serious diseases

Uterine Cancer Drug Market Drivers

Increasing cases of women being diagnosed for uterine cancer throughout the globe is boosting the market growth

Growth in importance of targeted drug therapies will also drive the market growth

Increase in risk factors leading to cancer is another factor surging the market growth

Rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs to treat cancer also acts as a market driver

Uterine Cancer Drug Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about the disease in the developing nations is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of treatment which is not affordable by everyone is another factor hindering the market growth

Adverse effects associated with cancer therapy also hamper the market growth

