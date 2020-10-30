External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Trends Analysis, Region Demand And Forecasts Report 2026 | Sto Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation

“

The report titled Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Sto Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Baumit, Lfhuaneng, ROCKWOOL, Taishi, Beipeng

Market Segmentation by Product: Expanded Polystyrene

Mineral Wool

Polyurethane Foam

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings



The External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene

1.4.3 Mineral Wool

1.4.4 Polyurethane Foam

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Commercial Buildings

1.5.4 Industrial Buildings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country

6.1.1 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country

7.1.1 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Sto Ltd.

11.1.1 Sto Ltd. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Sto Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Sto Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Sto Ltd. External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.1.5 Sto Ltd. Related Developments

11.2 Saint-Gobain

11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

11.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Saint-Gobain External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.2.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

11.3 Knauf Insulation

11.3.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Knauf Insulation External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.3.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments

11.4 Baumit

11.4.1 Baumit Corporation Information

11.4.2 Baumit Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Baumit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Baumit External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.4.5 Baumit Related Developments

11.5 Lfhuaneng

11.5.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information

11.5.2 Lfhuaneng Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Lfhuaneng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Lfhuaneng External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.5.5 Lfhuaneng Related Developments

11.6 ROCKWOOL

11.6.1 ROCKWOOL Corporation Information

11.6.2 ROCKWOOL Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 ROCKWOOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 ROCKWOOL External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.6.5 ROCKWOOL Related Developments

11.7 Taishi

11.7.1 Taishi Corporation Information

11.7.2 Taishi Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Taishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Taishi External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.7.5 Taishi Related Developments

11.8 Beipeng

11.8.1 Beipeng Corporation Information

11.8.2 Beipeng Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Beipeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Beipeng External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Products Offered

11.8.5 Beipeng Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 External Wall Insulation Systems (EWIS) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”