External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026 | Sto Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation

The report titled Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sto Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Baumit, Lfhuaneng, ROCKWOOL, Taishi, Beipeng, Sedant Roba, Shanghai ABM, Owenscorning, Kosenca, Beijing Wuzhou
Market Segmentation by Product: Expanded Polystyrene
Mineral Wool
Polyurethane Foam
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
The External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Expanded Polystyrene
1.4.3 Mineral Wool
1.4.4 Polyurethane Foam
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential Buildings
1.5.3 Commercial Buildings
1.5.4 Industrial Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Manufacturers
3.4 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials by Country
6.1.1 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials by Country
7.1.1 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials by Country
9.1.1 Latin America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Sto Ltd.
11.1.1 Sto Ltd. Corporation Information
11.1.2 Sto Ltd. Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Sto Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Sto Ltd. External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.1.5 Sto Ltd. Related Developments
11.2 Saint-Gobain
11.2.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
11.2.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Saint-Gobain Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Saint-Gobain External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.2.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments
11.3 Knauf Insulation
11.3.1 Knauf Insulation Corporation Information
11.3.2 Knauf Insulation Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Knauf Insulation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Knauf Insulation External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.3.5 Knauf Insulation Related Developments
11.4 Baumit
11.4.1 Baumit Corporation Information
11.4.2 Baumit Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Baumit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Baumit External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.4.5 Baumit Related Developments
11.5 Lfhuaneng
11.5.1 Lfhuaneng Corporation Information
11.5.2 Lfhuaneng Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Lfhuaneng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Lfhuaneng External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.5.5 Lfhuaneng Related Developments
11.6 ROCKWOOL
11.6.1 ROCKWOOL Corporation Information
11.6.2 ROCKWOOL Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 ROCKWOOL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 ROCKWOOL External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.6.5 ROCKWOOL Related Developments
11.7 Taishi
11.7.1 Taishi Corporation Information
11.7.2 Taishi Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Taishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Taishi External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.7.5 Taishi Related Developments
11.8 Beipeng
11.8.1 Beipeng Corporation Information
11.8.2 Beipeng Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Beipeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Beipeng External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.8.5 Beipeng Related Developments
11.9 Sedant Roba
11.9.1 Sedant Roba Corporation Information
11.9.2 Sedant Roba Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Sedant Roba Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Sedant Roba External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.9.5 Sedant Roba Related Developments
11.10 Shanghai ABM
11.10.1 Shanghai ABM Corporation Information
11.10.2 Shanghai ABM Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Shanghai ABM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Shanghai ABM External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Products Offered
11.10.5 Shanghai ABM Related Developments
11.12 Kosenca
11.12.1 Kosenca Corporation Information
11.12.2 Kosenca Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Kosenca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Kosenca Products Offered
11.12.5 Kosenca Related Developments
11.13 Beijing Wuzhou
11.13.1 Beijing Wuzhou Corporation Information
11.13.2 Beijing Wuzhou Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Beijing Wuzhou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Beijing Wuzhou Products Offered
11.13.5 Beijing Wuzhou Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 External Wall Thermal Insulation Materials Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
