Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, And Growth With Forecast To 2026

Global "Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market" 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market.

The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

NEC

Morpho

3M Cogent

Suprema

Dermalog

HID Global

Fujitsu

Crossmatch

M2sys

Afix Technologies

Papillon Systems

East Shore

PU HIGH-TECH

About Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market:

Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) is a method in which fingerprints from individuals are stored as digital images in a database. Each fingerprint has features like arches, loops, and whorls that are unique to an individual. The current version of AFIS has been in use only for a few years and has revolutionized the way matches are made. Automated fingerprint identification systems are primarily used by law enforcement agencies for criminal identification initiatives, the most important of which include identifying a person suspected of committing a crime or linking a suspect to other unsolved crimes.Firstly, as for the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry, the top three manufacturers have 7.74% revenue market share in 2015. The Japanese giant NEC, which has 62.01% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. The manufacturers following are Morpho, 3M Cogent and Suprema, which respectively has 5.55%, 3.19% and 2.73% market share globally. The PU HIGH-TECH is the leader of China Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) industry. Secondly, the revenue of world Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) sales market has a rising from 1597.30 m dollars in 2014 to 1808.28 m dollars. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.Thirdly, the downstream industries of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products are Government, Military, Banking & Finance, Hospitality & Health Care, Transportation and Mobile Payment Transaction. In the recent years, with the rising awareness of security, the enlargement of commercial spending and unsolved high rate of criminal, the consumption increase of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) will be obvious. There is a huge potential need for the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS). In the foreseeable future, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products will show an optimistic upward trend.Finally, although sales of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) field hastily.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) MarketThe global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market size is projected to reach US$ 561.8 million by 2026, from US$ 325.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2026.Global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Scope and SegmentThe global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.Segment by Type, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is segmented into Single Modal AFIS Multi Modal AFISSegment by Application, the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market is segmented into Criminal CivilAutomated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) business, the date to enter into the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market, Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) product introduction, recent developments, etc.The major vendors covered: NEC Morpho 3M Cogent Suprema Dermalog HID Global Fujitsu Crossmatch M2sys Afix Technologies Papillon Systems East Shore PU HIGH-TECHGeographic SegmentationThe report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

This report focuses on the Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Single Modal AFIS

Multi Modal AFIS

Major Applications are as follows:

Criminal

Civil

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

