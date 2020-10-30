Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market Analysis, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Industry Size, Demand, Segmentation, Share, Insights, Growth, and Outlook upto 2026

The global point-of-care coagulation (poc) testing devices market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Prothrombin Time/International Normalized Ratio (PT-INR) Testing devices, Bleeding Time Testing devices, Fibrinogen Level Testing devices), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other point-of-care coagulation (poc) testing devices market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market are:

Sysmex Corporation

Werfen

Abbott

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Medtronic

Accriva Diagnostics

Danaher

Helena Laboratories

Other key market players

Increasing Number of Research and Development Activities to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global point-of-care coagulation (POC) testing devices market is geographically grouped into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, North America was in the leading position in the global point-of-care coagulation (POC) testing devices market in the year 2018. According to Fortune Business Insights, Asia Pacific and North America are likely to exhibit a staggering CAGR in the forthcoming years driven by numerous factors, such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to technologically advanced devices, rising incidence of bleeding disorders, high healthcare expenditure, and rising number of surgical procedures. Moreover, several prominent key players are investing huge sums in the research and development activities of POC testing.

Regional Analysis for Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Point-of-Care Coagulation (POC) Testing Devices Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

