Eyewear Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, And Growth With Forecast To 2026

Global "Eyewear Market" 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights.

The Global Eyewear market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Eyewear market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Eyewear market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Essilor & Luxottica

Grand Vision

Formosa Optical

Carl Zeiss AG

Hoya Corporation

De Rigo S.p.A.

Indo Internacional

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Johnson & Johnson

CIBA Vision (Novartis)

CooperVision (The Cooper Companies)

GBV

Marchon (VSP Global)

Fielmann

Bausch & Lomb

Charmant

TEK Optical Canada

About Eyewear Market:

Eyewear is device that corrective or protective eyes. This report include spectacles, contact lenses, sunglasses and so on.The eyewear market has gained significant growth in the recent years. Emerging countries such as India and China have been the most prominent markets that have tremendous opportunities. Increasing cases of visual impairment and eye defects coupled with inclination for latest fashion trends are the major factors driving the growth of the global eyewear market. Growing prominence of digital devices and gadgets among younger population has adversely affected the eyes, leading to increasing incidences of eye disorders. Therefore, the demand for vision correction products have risen sharply. Additionally, factors such as distinct increase in disposable income and improved standard of living in the developing economies such as India and Brazil have driven the need for premium quality, branded eyewear.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Eyewear MarketThe global Eyewear market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.Global Eyewear Scope and SegmentThe global Eyewear market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eyewear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.Segment by Type, the Eyewear market is segmented into Prescription Eyewear Lensless Glasses Sunglasses Contact LensesSegment by Application, the Eyewear market is segmented into Childhood (0-6) Juvenile (7-17) Youth (18-40) Middle Aged (41-65) Elderly (>66)Eyewear market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Eyewear business, the date to enter into the Eyewear market, Eyewear product introduction, recent developments, etc.The major vendors covered: Essilor & Luxottica Grand Vision Formosa Optical Carl Zeiss AG Hoya Corporation De Rigo S.p.A. Indo Internacional Safilo Group S.p.A. Johnson & Johnson CIBA Vision (Novartis) CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) GBV Marchon (VSP Global) Fielmann Bausch & Lomb Charmant TEK Optical CanadaGeographic SegmentationThe report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Eyewear markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Eyewear market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

This report focuses on the Eyewear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Eyewear Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Eyewear Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Prescription Eyewear

Lensless Glasses

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Major Applications are as follows:

Childhood (0-6)

Juvenile (7-17)

Youth (18-40)

Middle Aged (41-65)

Elderly (>66)

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Eyewear in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Eyewear Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Eyewear? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Eyewear Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Eyewear Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Eyewear Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Eyewear Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Eyewear Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Eyewear Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Eyewear Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Eyewear Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Eyewear Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Eyewear Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Eyewear Market Overview

1.1 Eyewear Product Overview

1.2 Eyewear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Prescription Eyewear

1.2.2 Lensless Glasses

1.2.3 Sunglasses

1.2.4 Contact Lenses

1.3 Global Eyewear Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Eyewear Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Eyewear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Eyewear Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Eyewear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Eyewear Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Eyewear Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Eyewear Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Eyewear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Eyewear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eyewear Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Eyewear Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Eyewear as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Eyewear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Eyewear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Eyewear Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Eyewear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Eyewear Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Eyewear Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Eyewear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Eyewear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Eyewear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Eyewear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Eyewear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Eyewear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Eyewear by Application

4.1 Eyewear Segment by Application

4.1.1 Childhood (0-6)

4.1.2 Juvenile (7-17)

4.1.3 Youth (18-40)

4.1.4 Middle Aged (41-65)

4.1.5 Elderly (>66)

4.2 Global Eyewear Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Eyewear Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Eyewear Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Eyewear Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Eyewear by Application

4.5.2 Europe Eyewear by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Eyewear by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Eyewear by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Eyewear by Application

5 North America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eyewear Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Eyewear Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eyewear Business

10.1 Essilor & Luxottica

10.1.1 Essilor & Luxottica Corporation Information

10.1.2 Essilor & Luxottica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Products Offered

10.1.5 Essilor & Luxottica Recent Development

10.2 Grand Vision

10.2.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

10.2.2 Grand Vision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Grand Vision Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Essilor & Luxottica Eyewear Products Offered

10.2.5 Grand Vision Recent Development

10.3 Formosa Optical

10.3.1 Formosa Optical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Formosa Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Formosa Optical Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Formosa Optical Eyewear Products Offered

10.3.5 Formosa Optical Recent Development

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

10.4.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carl Zeiss AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carl Zeiss AG Eyewear Products Offered

10.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

10.5 Hoya Corporation

10.5.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hoya Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hoya Corporation Eyewear Products Offered

10.5.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

10.6 De Rigo S.p.A.

10.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyewear Products Offered

10.6.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.7 Indo Internacional

10.7.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

10.7.2 Indo Internacional Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Indo Internacional Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Indo Internacional Eyewear Products Offered

10.7.5 Indo Internacional Recent Development

10.8 Safilo Group S.p.A.

10.8.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyewear Products Offered

10.8.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Development

10.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Eyewear Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.10 CIBA Vision (Novartis)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Eyewear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Eyewear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CIBA Vision (Novartis) Recent Development

10.11 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies)

10.11.1 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Corporation Information

10.11.2 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Eyewear Products Offered

10.11.5 CooperVision (The Cooper Companies) Recent Development

10.12 GBV

10.12.1 GBV Corporation Information

10.12.2 GBV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 GBV Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GBV Eyewear Products Offered

10.12.5 GBV Recent Development

10.13 Marchon (VSP Global)

10.13.1 Marchon (VSP Global) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Marchon (VSP Global) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Marchon (VSP Global) Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Marchon (VSP Global) Eyewear Products Offered

10.13.5 Marchon (VSP Global) Recent Development

10.14 Fielmann

10.14.1 Fielmann Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fielmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Fielmann Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Fielmann Eyewear Products Offered

10.14.5 Fielmann Recent Development

10.15 Bausch & Lomb

10.15.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bausch & Lomb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bausch & Lomb Eyewear Products Offered

10.15.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

10.16 Charmant

10.16.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.16.2 Charmant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Charmant Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Charmant Eyewear Products Offered

10.16.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.17 TEK Optical Canada

10.17.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

10.17.2 TEK Optical Canada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyewear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 TEK Optical Canada Eyewear Products Offered

10.17.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Development

11 Eyewear Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Eyewear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Eyewear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

