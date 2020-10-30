Radiation Dose Management Market Analysis, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, Industry Size, Demand, Growth, and Outlook upto 2026

The global radiation dose management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Software, Service), By Imaging Modality (Radiography, Tomography, Nuclear Imaging, Interventional Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Orthopaedics), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other radiation dose management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Key Players Operating in The Radiation Dose Management Market Include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Bracco

Sectra AB

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

PACSHealth, LLC.

General Electric Company

Bayer AG

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Decision-making Process of Healthcare Experts to Bolster Adoption of Radiation Dose Management System

Patients and physicians around the world are increasingly becoming aware of radiation safety, augmenting the radiations dose management market growth. A lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights says, “Radiation dose management systems offer insights, helping healthcare experts in the decision-making process while performing medical imaging procedures.” He added, “Improper radiation exposure can result in damaged blood cells, high cancer risk, acute illness, and other genetic disorders.” Considering this, organizations such as National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP), American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), American College of Radiology (ACR), and American College of Cardiology (ACC) are created guidelines for an acceptable radiation dose in patients. Enabled by this, the radiation dose management market potential is likely to increase over the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis for Radiation Dose Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Radiation Dose Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Radiation Dose Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Radiation Dose Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

