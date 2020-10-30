Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2026

Global “Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market.

The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Toray

Solvay

DIC

Celanese

SK Chemical

Kureha

Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

Tosoh

Toyobo

Ko Yo Chemical

Letian Plastics

Lumena New Materials

About Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market:

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric & electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field.In the global polyphenylthioether(PPS) market, the production of polyphenylthioether(PPS) is evenly distributed in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. Among them, it is the largest producer and will maintain the same status in the coming years. In 2015, Japan’s market share in the global production market was close to 48 per cent. Worldwide, the top five manufacturers of polyphenylthioether(PPS) are Torre, sowe, DIC, Silanis and SK chemicals. The world’s top five companies accounted for nearly 57 per cent of global production in 2015.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) MarketIn 2019, the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size was US$ 1409.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1925.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Scope and Market SizePolyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is segmented into Linear Type Cross-linked TypeSegment by Application, the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is segmented into Electric and Electronic Field Automobile Industrial Industrial Field Aerospace Field OthersRegional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share AnalysisPolyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) product introduction, recent developments, Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Toray Solvay DIC Celanese SK Chemical Kureha Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Tosoh Toyobo Ko Yo Chemical Letian Plastics Lumena New Materials

This report focuses on the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Linear Type

Cross-linked Type

Major Applications are as follows:

Electric and Electronic Field

Automobile Industrial

Industrial Field

Aerospace Field

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Linear Type

1.2.3 Cross-linked Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electric and Electronic Field

1.3.3 Automobile Industrial

1.3.4 Industrial Field

1.3.5 Aerospace Field

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Toray

4.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

4.1.2 Toray Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.1.4 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Toray Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Toray Recent Development

4.2 Solvay

4.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

4.2.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.2.4 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Solvay Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Solvay Recent Development

4.3 DIC

4.3.1 DIC Corporation Information

4.3.2 DIC Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.3.4 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 DIC Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 DIC Recent Development

4.4 Celanese

4.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

4.4.2 Celanese Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.4.4 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Celanese Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Celanese Recent Development

4.5 SK Chemical

4.5.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

4.5.2 SK Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.5.4 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.5.6 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.5.7 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 SK Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 SK Chemical Recent Development

4.6 Kureha

4.6.1 Kureha Corporation Information

4.6.2 Kureha Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.6.4 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Kureha Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Kureha Recent Development

4.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd

4.7.1 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

4.7.2 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.7.4 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd Recent Development

4.8 Tosoh

4.8.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

4.8.2 Tosoh Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.8.4 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Tosoh Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Tosoh Recent Development

4.9 Toyobo

4.9.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

4.9.2 Toyobo Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.9.4 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Toyobo Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Toyobo Recent Development

4.10 Ko Yo Chemical

4.10.1 Ko Yo Chemical Corporation Information

4.10.2 Ko Yo Chemical Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.10.4 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Ko Yo Chemical Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Ko Yo Chemical Recent Development

4.11 Letian Plastics

4.11.1 Letian Plastics Corporation Information

4.11.2 Letian Plastics Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.11.4 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Letian Plastics Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Letian Plastics Recent Development

4.12 Lumena New Materials

4.12.1 Lumena New Materials Corporation Information

4.12.2 Lumena New Materials Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Products Offered

4.12.4 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Lumena New Materials Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Lumena New Materials Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

7.4 North America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Clients Analysis

12.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Drivers

13.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Opportunities

13.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Challenges

13.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

