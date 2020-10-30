Solid-State LiDAR Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Solid-State LiDAR is a remote sensing technology which emits beam of laser pulse for finding out the measurements of the objects. It is entirely built on silicon chips and is used for 3D representation of objects, autonomous vehicle, air quality monitoring, intelligent machine vision and robotics, and service robots in hospitals, clinics, among others. The production of solid state LiDAR is cheap as, no moving parts are involved. It is used alongside other sensors such as object detection and identification, cameras and RADAR for mapping, and navigation.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008331/

Some of The Key Players of Solid-State LiDAR market are AEye, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Infineon Technologies AG, Innoviz Technologies Ltd., Innovusion, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., RoboSense, Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

One of the major factor driving the growth of solid-state LiDAR market is the increasing investment in research and development for commercializing the autonomous vehicle technology. Other factors contributing towards the growth of the market are: growing application areas of MEMS across various fields such as dynamic solid-state lighting, laser tracking on unmanned aerial vehicles, and increasing demand for passenger cars among the population. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle producers, in 2018, more than 70 million passenger cars were manufactured.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Solid-State LiDAR Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Solid-State LiDAR Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Buy NoW @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008331/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]