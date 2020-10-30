Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025: Accenture, Capgemini, Infosys

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market various segments and emerging territory.

The Latest Released Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. According to AMA, the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market is expected to see growth rate of 55.02%

Major Players in Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics are:

Accenture Plc (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Infosys Ltd. (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China) and Wipro Ltd. (India)

Brief Overview on Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics

Blockchain Technology with help of the Internet of Things (IoT) is being used for capacity monitoring in transportation and logistics. By using IoT sensors in trucks and other shipping vehicles, shippers and transportation companies can detect the amount of space taken and determine price accordingly. The blockchain enables to block theft, ransomware, corruption, premium fees, and problems with the tracking. As per a secondary source, the implementation of the blockchain technology allows companies to save USD 50 billion a year at first, and over USD 500 billion a year after blockchain networks reach the mass market. Blockchain ensures trustworthy data across the transportation and logistics ecosystem. The increasing number of cargo thefts has driven the market demand.

Market Drivers

Growing Number Of Cargo Thefts

Faster and Leaner Logistics in Global Trade

Market Trend

Combining Blockchain and IoT

Restraints

High Cost of Implementation

Uncertain Regulatory And Compliance Environment

Opportunities

Need For Improving Transparency And Traceability In Supply Chains

The Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Software, Service), Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Transportation Mode (Sea, Land, Air)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

