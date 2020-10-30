Payment Monitoring Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: ACI Worldwide, BAE Systems, Fiserv     

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Payment Monitoring Market various segments and emerging territory.

Major Players in Global Payment Monitoring are:

ACI Worldwide, Inc.(United States), BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), Fiserv, Inc.(United States), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Software AG (Germany), Fair Isaac Corporation (United States), Fidelity Information Services, Inc. (United States) and Refinitiv Company (United Kingdom)

Brief Overview on Global Payment Monitoring

Payment monitoring is a process of real-time reviewing, analyzing, and administering large volumes of financial transactions on various business applications such as ATMs, POS, web applications, and mobile applications. With the increasing number of money transactions and to reduce the risk of non-payment within the payment schedule the use of payment monitoring has increased. It enables organizations to manage their customer’s compliance and mitigate money laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) activities. As per an estimation, in the United States, the online transactions 45% of transactions are done via. Credit/debit card. The United States digital payments market is expected to grow with a growth rate of ~14 in the period 2020-2024. The rising use of advanced analytics to provide proactive risk alerts is expected to enhance market growth. According to AMA, the Global Payment Monitoring market is expected to see growth rate of 28.88%

Growth Drivers

Need To Manage KYC Compliance And Mitigate Money Laundering

Increasing Awareness Among End User Organizations

Market Trends

Integration Of Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, And Big Data With Payment Monitoring Solutions

Roadblocks

Lack Of Risk Analysis Professionals

The Global Payment Monitoring Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Anti-Money Laundering, Compliance Management, Customer Identity Management, Fraud Detection & Prevention), End User Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Component (Solution {KYC/Customer Onboarding, Case Management, Watch List Screening, Dashboard & Reporting}, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Payment Monitoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Payment Monitoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Payment Monitoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Payment Monitoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Payment Monitoring Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Payment Monitoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Payment Monitoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

What are the market factors that are explained in the Global Payment Monitoring Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



