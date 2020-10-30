B2B E-commerce Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , Amazon.com, Inc. , B2W Companhia Digital , ChinaAseanTrade.com , etc.



B2B E-commerce Market report includes a survey, which explains value chain structure, industrial outlook, regional analysis, applications, market size, share, and forecast. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak influencing the growth of the market globally. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the research report. The B2B E-commerce market provides an overall analysis of the market based on types, applications, regional analysis, and for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The reports also include investment opportunities and probable threats in the market based on an intelligent analysis. This report focuses on the B2B E-commerce Market trends, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key end-user industries, and market-leading players. The objectives of the study are to present the key developments of the market across the globe. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Top Leading players of B2B E-commerce Market Covered In The Report:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com, Inc.

B2W Companhia Digital

ChinaAseanTrade.com

DIYTrade.com

eBay Inc

EC21 Inc

eworldtrade.com

Flexfire LEDs

Flipkart Online Services Pvt. Ltd.

IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd

KellySearch.com

KOMPASS

Magento Inc

Mercateo AG

Newegg Business Inc

PayPal Holdings Inc

PT Bhinneka Mentari Dimensi

ThomasNet Inc



Key Market Segmentation of B2B E-commerce:

Global B2B E-commerce market will reach $51.23 trillion by 2030, growing by 14.4% annually over 2020-2030 driven by the growing trend of shifting to digital transactions among enterprises.

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Supplier Oriented E-commerce

• Buyer Oriented E-Commerce

• Intermediary Oriented E-commerce

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Consumer Electronics

• Apparels and Footwear

• General Industrial Goods

• Healthcare

• Home Appliances and Furniture

• Beauty and Fashion

• Automotive Parts

• Other Industry Verticals

Based on Payment Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Net Banking

• Credit Card

• Debit Card

• e-Wallet

• Other Payment Methods

Based on Platform Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• On-Premise B2B

• Cloud B2B

Based on Enterprise Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Key geographies mentioned in this report include:

North America (U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global B2B E-commerce market.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global B2B E-commerce market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products.

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales.

Chapter 4: Presenting global B2B E-commerce market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

