Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast COVID-19 2025

Automotive remote diagnostics allows to continuously monitor vehicle performance and safety. The technology can be used to help reduce service time, fix vehicle issues and prevent any other failures.

Demand Scenario

The global automotive remote diagnostics market is estimated to reach 12.68 billion USD by 2025 from 6.08 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 11.18% during the forecasted period

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3947

Growth by Region

Asia – Pacific will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period because it has the highest vehicle production in the world. North America has largest share in the automotive remote diagnostics market due to feature upgrades and new business models aimed at generating additional income.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3947

Drivers vs Constraints

The major driver of automotive remote diagnostics market is increasing demand for connected car solutions. The rise in global sales of hybrid and electric vehicles influence the automotive remote diagnostics market. On the other hand, additional cost of installation and services are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Industry Structure and Updates

Groupe PSA built its CVMP using Huawei’s OceanConnect IoT platform, which enables customers to access services such as connected navigation, natural language voice recognition and a connected service portal via the vehicle’s dashboard screen. The vehicle’s maintenance status and the history of journeys and driving styles are also accessible from the customer’s smartphone.

ZF joins the eSync Alliance, a global multi-company initiative aiming to standardize over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle technology.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/3947