Function-as-a-Service Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Microsoft, IBM

Key Players in This Report Include,

International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Infosys Ltd, Rogue Wave Software, TIBCO Software Inc., Fiorano Software and Affiliates

Brief Summary of Global Function-as-a-Service:

Function as a service (FaaS), also known as serverless computing is a cloud service that enables service less management & app development. It is a section of cloud computing service, which delivers a platform for customers to develop, manage as well as run applications functionalities deprived of the difficulty of maintaining and building infrastructure which are normally involved in developing as well as launching new apps. The application of function as a service to develop a new app allows the end user to have a server less architecture. Among user types such as Developer-Centric FaaS, and Operator-Centric FaaS, the developer-center FaaS segment is expected to hold the major market share while operator-centric FaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. It is used among industry verticals including banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and ITES, consumer goods and retail, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others.

Function-as-a-Service Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Study by Type (Developer-Centric FaaS, Operator-Centric FaaS), Application (Web-based and Mobile Application, Research and Academic Application, Others (Stream Processing and Media Processing)), Industry Vertical (Healthcare and Life Sciences, BFSI, Telecommunication and ITES, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others), Service Type (API Management Service, Automation and Integration Service, Microservice Monitoring and Management Service, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, Others (Metering and Billing))

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand For Serverless Architecture

Maturity of hosted services

Ease in deployment, management, and running

Market Opportunities:

Microservice-based deployment

