ASTONISHING DEMAND OF SMALL ANIMAL IMAGING (IN-VIVO) MARKET AND FUTURE DRIVES

The “Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Imaging modalities emerged as a preferred option for the clinical industry, especially in preclinical studies. Many of the imaging technologies have been translated into micro level tools that include micro MRI, micro CT and micro PET. Apart from these technologies, micro ultrasound imaging, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), optical Imaging such as bioluminescence and fluorescence imaging, and multimodal imaging technologies have gained traction in the market.

Asia-Pacific market would grow at the promising CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Such high growth rate is majorly attributed towards untapped state of the market, hence would provide an opportunities for the small animal imaging devices manufacturers.

Some of the Key Players of Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Life Technologies Corporation, Promega Corporation, Miltenyi Biotech GmbH, Bruker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd.

The Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by product type:

Micro-Magnetic Resonance Imaging (Micro-MRI) Optical Imaging (OI) Bioluminescence Imaging Cerenkov Luminescence Imaging Fluorescence Imaging Nuclear Imaging Micro-Positron Emission Tomography (Micro-PET) And Others.



Monitoring Drug Treatment Response:

Biodistribution Studies Cancer Cell Detection Biomarkers Longitudinal Studies Epigenetics



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

