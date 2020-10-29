Neuro-Stimulators Market || Leading Players – SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC; IntraPace, Inc.; NDI Medical, LLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; electroCore, Inc.; Nuvectra

In Neuro-Stimulators Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Neuro-Stimulators Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Neuro-Stimulators Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global neuro-stimulators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 13.00 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations of technologies and significant advancements of these technologies.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global neuro-stimulators market are Boston Scientific Corporation; Abbott; Medtronic; Nevro Corp.; LivaNova PLC; Neuronetics; Laborie, Inc.; SYMMETRY SURGICAL INC; IntraPace, Inc.; NDI Medical, LLC; NeuroPace, Inc.; electroCore, Inc.; Nuvectra; Stimwave LLC; NeuroSigma, Inc.; Saluda Medical Pty Ltd.; Synapse Biomedical Inc. among others.

Market Definition: Global Neuro-Stimulators Market

Neuro-stimulators are implantable medical devices normally of the size of a small pocket watch or stopwatch. These devices are utilized in the neurostimulation procedures responsible for delivery of electric signals of a mild nature around the spinal area of the wearer with the help of wires, also known as leads. These devices or therapy system is highly useful in treatment of different disorders with a specialization in delivering pain relief.

Segmentation: Global Neuro-Stimulators Market

Neuro-Stimulators Market : By Product

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Sacral Nerve Stimulator

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Responsive Neuro Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

Gastric Electric Stimulator

Neuro-Stimulators Market: By Application

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Hearing Loss

Urinary & Fecal Incontinence

Depression

Dystonia

Gastroparesis

Parkinson’s Disease

Others

Neuro-Stimulators Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Neuro-Stimulators Market:

In January 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation announced the availability of “Spectra WaveWriter Spinal Cord Stimulator System” for the European region. This system is the first approved which can be used for the treatment of chronic pain while also offering paresthesia-based and sub-perception therapy alongside pain relief. The system will be able to provide physicians with real-time information for the patient while treating chronic pain successfully

In January 2019, Abbott announced positive results for their multicenter study involving the company’s “BurstDR” stimulation device delivering low-energy intermittent doses, also known as “microdosing”. This method is capable of treating chronic pain or providing pain relief as effectively as standard dosing with “BurstDR” stimulation. This study will help enhance the overall battery life of spinal cord stimulation devices without compromising on the pain relief focus of these devices

Neuro-Stimulators Market Drivers

High volume of patients suffering from various lifestyle-related disorders; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Growing volume of patient suffering from various chronic diseases will also boost the growth of this market in the forecast period

Growing volume of geriatric population worldwide resulting in high volume of target population base will also propel the market growth

Focus of various authorities and organizations on enhancing the levels of understanding giving rise to high volume of research & development activities

Neuro-Stimulators Market Restraints

Availability and preferences for alternative treatment modes is expected to act as a restraint for the market growth

Complications and significant negative impacts associated with these devices resulting in lack of usage will also restrict the growth of the market

Existence of various strict and complicated regulatory compliances for the approval of these products; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

