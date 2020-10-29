VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Yaskawa Electric

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1922266/global-vfd-variable-frequency-drives-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric, Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi, Hitach, Danfoss, Toshiba, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inovance, Hiconics, INVT, Slanvert, EURA Drives

Types: Low Voltage (0-690V)

Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)



Applications: Pumps

Fans

Compressors

Conveyors

Elevators

Extruders

Others



The VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1922266/global-vfd-variable-frequency-drives-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Voltage (0-690V)

1.4.3 Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

1.4.4 High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pumps

1.5.3 Fans

1.5.4 Compressors

1.5.5 Conveyors

1.5.6 Elevators

1.5.7 Extruders

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production by Regions

4.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 Schneider Electric

8.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

8.3.2 Schneider Electric Overview

8.3.3 Schneider Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Schneider Electric Product Description

8.3.5 Schneider Electric Related Developments

8.4 Emerson Electric

8.4.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

8.4.2 Emerson Electric Overview

8.4.3 Emerson Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Emerson Electric Product Description

8.4.5 Emerson Electric Related Developments

8.5 Yaskawa Electric

8.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Yaskawa Electric Overview

8.5.3 Yaskawa Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Yaskawa Electric Product Description

8.5.5 Yaskawa Electric Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.7 Hitach

8.7.1 Hitach Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitach Overview

8.7.3 Hitach Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hitach Product Description

8.7.5 Hitach Related Developments

8.8 Danfoss

8.8.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

8.8.2 Danfoss Overview

8.8.3 Danfoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Danfoss Product Description

8.8.5 Danfoss Related Developments

8.9 Toshiba

8.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.9.2 Toshiba Overview

8.9.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.9.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.10 Fuji Electric

8.10.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.10.2 Fuji Electric Overview

8.10.3 Fuji Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Fuji Electric Product Description

8.10.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments

8.11 Rockwell Automation

8.11.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

8.11.3 Rockwell Automation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Rockwell Automation Product Description

8.11.5 Rockwell Automation Related Developments

8.12 Inovance

8.12.1 Inovance Corporation Information

8.12.2 Inovance Overview

8.12.3 Inovance Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Inovance Product Description

8.12.5 Inovance Related Developments

8.13 Hiconics

8.13.1 Hiconics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Hiconics Overview

8.13.3 Hiconics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Hiconics Product Description

8.13.5 Hiconics Related Developments

8.14 INVT

8.14.1 INVT Corporation Information

8.14.2 INVT Overview

8.14.3 INVT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 INVT Product Description

8.14.5 INVT Related Developments

8.15 Slanvert

8.15.1 Slanvert Corporation Information

8.15.2 Slanvert Overview

8.15.3 Slanvert Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Slanvert Product Description

8.15.5 Slanvert Related Developments

8.16 EURA Drives

8.16.1 EURA Drives Corporation Information

8.16.2 EURA Drives Overview

8.16.3 EURA Drives Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 EURA Drives Product Description

8.16.5 EURA Drives Related Developments

9 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Sales Channels

11.2.2 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Distributors

11.3 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global VFD (Variable Frequency Drives) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1922266/global-vfd-variable-frequency-drives-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”