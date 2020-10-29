MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market || Leading Players – Medtronic, Monteris., Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc

In MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in ablation and increasing nervous system cancer are factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market are Medtronic, Monteris., Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., MRI Interventions among others.

Market Definition: Global MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market

MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation is a minimally invasive neurosurgical technique which uses laser so that they can destroy the tumor. They are mainly used for the treatment of brain and nerve system tumor. Different serious brain tumor such as glioblastoma multiforme can be treated with this technique. MRI guided laser therapy systems, MRI guided focused ultrasound system, accessories and MRI guided RF ablation systems are some of the common product types of MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation. This technique usually takes less recovery time and reduces pain after the surgery.

Segmentation: Global MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market : By Product Type

MRI Guided Laser Therapy Systems

MRI Guided RF Ablation Systems

MRI Guided Focused Ultrasound System

Accessories

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market : By End- User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Medtronic announced the Europeon launch of their Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System which is specially designed for the neurosurgery procedures. This will be very useful for the neurosurgeons as it will provide them minimally invasive option so that they can easily treat the small areas of the tissue. The main aim of the launch is to provide more advanced option to the patients and increase therapeutic options for the physician

In July 2014, Medtronic announced the acquisition of Visualase Inc. so that they can expand their neurosurgery portfolio. The main aim of the acquisition is to use their technologies in the company’s neuroscience offerings. This acquisition will help the company to add value and strengthen their position in the market

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Drivers

Rising aging population will also drive market growth

Increasing cases of brain cancer will also propel the market growth

Growing awareness about the minimally invasive techniques will also enhance the market

Favorable reimbursement policies will also accelerate the growth of this market

MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain this market growth

High cost of the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation will also restrict the growth of the market

Limited awareness among population about the treatment of brain tumor will also hinder market growth

Opportunities in the MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the MRI-Guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

