Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Cubic Corporation, The Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Research Report: Cubic Corporation, The Nippon Signal, Omron Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann, Thales Group, INIT, Huaming, Xerox, GFI Genfare, LECIP, Shanghai Potevio Company Limited, Gunnebo, GMV, Huahong Jitong, GRG Banking

Types: BOM

TVM

Fare Gates

TCM

Handhel Terminal



Applications: Railway

Parking

Entertainment Place



The Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 BOM

1.4.3 TVM

1.4.4 Fare Gates

1.4.5 TCM

1.4.6 Handhel Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Railway

1.5.3 Parking

1.5.4 Entertainment Place

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cubic Corporation

8.1.1 Cubic Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cubic Corporation Overview

8.1.3 Cubic Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cubic Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Cubic Corporation Related Developments

8.2 The Nippon Signal

8.2.1 The Nippon Signal Corporation Information

8.2.2 The Nippon Signal Overview

8.2.3 The Nippon Signal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 The Nippon Signal Product Description

8.2.5 The Nippon Signal Related Developments

8.3 Omron Corporation

8.3.1 Omron Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Omron Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Omron Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Omron Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Omron Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Scheidt & Bachmann

8.4.1 Scheidt & Bachmann Corporation Information

8.4.2 Scheidt & Bachmann Overview

8.4.3 Scheidt & Bachmann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Scheidt & Bachmann Product Description

8.4.5 Scheidt & Bachmann Related Developments

8.5 Thales Group

8.5.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

8.5.2 Thales Group Overview

8.5.3 Thales Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Thales Group Product Description

8.5.5 Thales Group Related Developments

8.6 INIT

8.6.1 INIT Corporation Information

8.6.2 INIT Overview

8.6.3 INIT Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 INIT Product Description

8.6.5 INIT Related Developments

8.7 Huaming

8.7.1 Huaming Corporation Information

8.7.2 Huaming Overview

8.7.3 Huaming Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Huaming Product Description

8.7.5 Huaming Related Developments

8.8 Xerox

8.8.1 Xerox Corporation Information

8.8.2 Xerox Overview

8.8.3 Xerox Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Xerox Product Description

8.8.5 Xerox Related Developments

8.9 GFI Genfare

8.9.1 GFI Genfare Corporation Information

8.9.2 GFI Genfare Overview

8.9.3 GFI Genfare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 GFI Genfare Product Description

8.9.5 GFI Genfare Related Developments

8.10 LECIP

8.10.1 LECIP Corporation Information

8.10.2 LECIP Overview

8.10.3 LECIP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 LECIP Product Description

8.10.5 LECIP Related Developments

8.11 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

8.11.1 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Overview

8.11.3 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Product Description

8.11.5 Shanghai Potevio Company Limited Related Developments

8.12 Gunnebo

8.12.1 Gunnebo Corporation Information

8.12.2 Gunnebo Overview

8.12.3 Gunnebo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Gunnebo Product Description

8.12.5 Gunnebo Related Developments

8.13 GMV

8.13.1 GMV Corporation Information

8.13.2 GMV Overview

8.13.3 GMV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 GMV Product Description

8.13.5 GMV Related Developments

8.14 Huahong Jitong

8.14.1 Huahong Jitong Corporation Information

8.14.2 Huahong Jitong Overview

8.14.3 Huahong Jitong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Huahong Jitong Product Description

8.14.5 Huahong Jitong Related Developments

8.15 GRG Banking

8.15.1 GRG Banking Corporation Information

8.15.2 GRG Banking Overview

8.15.3 GRG Banking Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 GRG Banking Product Description

8.15.5 GRG Banking Related Developments

9 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Distributors

11.3 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) Station Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

