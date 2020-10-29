Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Challenges,Deep Insights,Trend 2026|, AMD (Advanced Micro Device), Google, Intel

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Artificial Intelligence Chips market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2086290/global-and-china-artificial-intelligence-chips-market

Leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Leading Players

, AMD (Advanced Micro Device), Google, Intel, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, …

Artificial Intelligence Chips Segmentation by Product

GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU

Artificial Intelligence Chips Segmentation by Application

HPC AI Chips, Terminal AI Chips

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Artificial Intelligence Chips market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Get Full Report In your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900)

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/06b89f0cbb0ab1c71a3a8dd6d73c1588,0,1,global-and-china-artificial-intelligence-chips-market

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Artificial Intelligence Chips Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Artificial Intelligence Chips Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 GPU

1.4.3 ASIC

1.4.4 FPGA

1.4.5 CPU 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 HPC AI Chips

1.5.3 Terminal AI Chips 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Artificial Intelligence Chips Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Artificial Intelligence Chips Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Artificial Intelligence Chips Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Intelligence Chips Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Artificial Intelligence Chips Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Artificial Intelligence Chips Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Chips Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Artificial Intelligence Chips Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Artificial Intelligence Chips Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Artificial Intelligence Chips Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Chips Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Chips Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence Chips Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 AMD (Advanced Micro Device)

12.1.1 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Corporation Information

12.1.2 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.1.5 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Recent Development 12.2 Google

12.2.1 Google Corporation Information

12.2.2 Google Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Google Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Google Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.2.5 Google Recent Development 12.3 Intel

12.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Intel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.3.5 Intel Recent Development 12.4 NVIDIA

12.4.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

12.4.2 NVIDIA Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 NVIDIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.4.5 NVIDIA Recent Development 12.5 Baidu

12.5.1 Baidu Corporation Information

12.5.2 Baidu Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Baidu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Baidu Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.5.5 Baidu Recent Development 12.6 Graphcore

12.6.1 Graphcore Corporation Information

12.6.2 Graphcore Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Graphcore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Graphcore Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.6.5 Graphcore Recent Development 12.7 Qualcomm

12.7.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

12.7.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Qualcomm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development 12.11 AMD (Advanced Micro Device)

12.11.1 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Corporation Information

12.11.2 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Artificial Intelligence Chips Products Offered

12.11.5 AMD (Advanced Micro Device) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence Chips Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Artificial Intelligence Chips Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

“