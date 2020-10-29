Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share,volume,Statastics by 2026|, Ingenico Group., Verifone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Limited

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market

Los Angeles, United States- – The global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market.With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

Leading players of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Leading Players

, Ingenico Group., Verifone Systems Inc., PAX Technology Limited, Action Systems, Inc., EposNow, Harbortouch Payments, LLC., LimeTray, Posera, NCR Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Posist, POSsible POS, Revel Systems, Squirrel Systems, Toshiba Corporation, TouchBistro, Aireus Inc., Upserve, Inc., Dinerware, Inc.

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Segmentation by Product

Fixed POS terminal-Self-serve kiosks, Fixed POS terminal-Cash counters terminal, Fixed POS terminal-Vending machine, Mobile POS terminal

Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Segmentation by Application

FSR-Fine Dine, FSR-Casual Dine, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed POS terminal-Self-serve kiosks

1.4.3 Fixed POS terminal-Cash counters terminal

1.4.4 Fixed POS terminal-Vending machine

1.4.5 Mobile POS terminal 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 FSR-Fine Dine

1.5.3 FSR-Casual Dine

1.5.4 QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States by Players, Type and Application 6.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Ingenico Group.

12.1.1 Ingenico Group. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ingenico Group. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ingenico Group. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Ingenico Group. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.1.5 Ingenico Group. Recent Development 12.2 Verifone Systems Inc.

12.2.1 Verifone Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Verifone Systems Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Verifone Systems Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Verifone Systems Inc. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.2.5 Verifone Systems Inc. Recent Development 12.3 PAX Technology Limited

12.3.1 PAX Technology Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 PAX Technology Limited Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PAX Technology Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PAX Technology Limited Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.3.5 PAX Technology Limited Recent Development 12.4 Action Systems, Inc.

12.4.1 Action Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Action Systems, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Action Systems, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Action Systems, Inc. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.4.5 Action Systems, Inc. Recent Development 12.5 EposNow

12.5.1 EposNow Corporation Information

12.5.2 EposNow Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 EposNow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 EposNow Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.5.5 EposNow Recent Development 12.6 Harbortouch Payments, LLC.

12.6.1 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.6.5 Harbortouch Payments, LLC. Recent Development 12.7 LimeTray

12.7.1 LimeTray Corporation Information

12.7.2 LimeTray Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LimeTray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LimeTray Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.7.5 LimeTray Recent Development 12.8 Posera

12.8.1 Posera Corporation Information

12.8.2 Posera Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Posera Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Posera Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.8.5 Posera Recent Development 12.9 NCR Corporation

12.9.1 NCR Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 NCR Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NCR Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NCR Corporation Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.9.5 NCR Corporation Recent Development 12.10 Oracle Corporation

12.10.1 Oracle Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 Oracle Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Oracle Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Oracle Corporation Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.10.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 12.11 Ingenico Group.

12.11.1 Ingenico Group. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ingenico Group. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Ingenico Group. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Ingenico Group. Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Products Offered

12.11.5 Ingenico Group. Recent Development 12.12 POSsible POS

12.12.1 POSsible POS Corporation Information

12.12.2 POSsible POS Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 POSsible POS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 POSsible POS Products Offered

12.12.5 POSsible POS Recent Development 12.13 Revel Systems

12.13.1 Revel Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 Revel Systems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Revel Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Revel Systems Products Offered

12.13.5 Revel Systems Recent Development 12.14 Squirrel Systems

12.14.1 Squirrel Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Squirrel Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Squirrel Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Squirrel Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Squirrel Systems Recent Development 12.15 Toshiba Corporation

12.15.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Toshiba Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Toshiba Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Toshiba Corporation Products Offered

12.15.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development 12.16 TouchBistro

12.16.1 TouchBistro Corporation Information

12.16.2 TouchBistro Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TouchBistro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 TouchBistro Products Offered

12.16.5 TouchBistro Recent Development 12.17 Aireus Inc.

12.17.1 Aireus Inc. Corporation Information

12.17.2 Aireus Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Aireus Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Aireus Inc. Products Offered

12.17.5 Aireus Inc. Recent Development 12.18 Upserve, Inc.

12.18.1 Upserve, Inc. Corporation Information

12.18.2 Upserve, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Upserve, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Upserve, Inc. Products Offered

12.18.5 Upserve, Inc. Recent Development 12.19 Dinerware, Inc.

12.19.1 Dinerware, Inc. Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dinerware, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Dinerware, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Dinerware, Inc. Products Offered

12.19.5 Dinerware, Inc. Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Restaurant Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

