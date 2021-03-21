What are the Liquid Biofuels Market opportunities, risk and overview? Fortune Business Insights

The global liquid biofuels market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Liquid Biofuels Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Ethanol and Biodiesel), By Feedstock (Sugar Crops, Starch Crops, Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others), By Process (Fermentation, Transesterification, and Others), By Application (Transportation, Power Generation, and Heat), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other liquid biofuels market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Liquid Biofuels market Report:

Butamax Advanced Biofuels, LLC (U.S.)

Gevo, Inc. (U.S.)

Eniven Group (Slovakia)

Emami Agrotech Limited (India)

Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. (U.S.)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Enerkem (Canada)

ADM (U.S.)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (U.S.)

BIO OILS ENERGY (Spain)

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Algenol (U.S.)

CropEnergies AG (Germany)

Renewable Biofuels Inc. (U.S.)

POET (U.S.)

Market Drivers:

Biofuel Promotion and Renewable Energy Targets to Augment the Market Growth

The Renewable Energy Directive (RED) II set by the EU Council and the European Parliament mandates that 6.8% of transportation fuels must be derived from renewable sources such as biofuels and renewable electricity generation. This will aid the EU’s efforts towards achieving the goal of 20% of the energy mix by 2020. There is a growing need for energy security in developing countries such as India and China. Thus, any disturbance in the supply chain of petroleum or an increase in petrol prices can have a negative impact on the growth of their economy. Indigenously produced biofuels are the best solution and they are being increasingly considered as one of the most efficient options to partially substitute petroleum and reduce dependence on crude oil imports.

Substitution of Conventional Fuels with Biofuels to Propel Market Growth

Shortage of conventional fuels such as oil & natural gas and environmental degradation caused by them are major global problems. Production and use of renewable energy resources are likely to help overcome these problems. Biofuels are majorly used as substitutes of petroleum-based fuels for transport, and they are considered as a part of important strategies to improve fuel security, mitigate climate change, and support infrastructure development.

Regional Analysis for Liquid Biofuels Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Liquid Biofuels Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Liquid Biofuels Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Liquid Biofuels Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

