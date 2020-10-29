Ready-to-Eat Food Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.Ready-to-Eat Food Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Ready-to-Eat Food market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Ready-to-Eat Food Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.
Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.
Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Ready-to-Eat Food Market:
- Bakkavor Foods Ltd.
- Birds Eye Ltd.
- ConAgra Foods Inc.
- Findus Group Ltd.
- General Mills
- Greencore Group plc
- ITC Limited
- McCain Foods
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- Orkla ASA
- Premier Foods Group Ltd.
- Sisters Food Group
The Global Ready-to-Eat Food market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
Market Insights
The ready-to-eat food products do not require elaborate processing before consumption and save the time and energy of consumers. Currently, ready-to-eat food is the largest segment in the overall conventional and non-conventional food industry. This segment is growing at a fast pace as a result of the high consumer acceptance for such food globally. The global ready-to-eat food market is expected to grow at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2023.
Changes in Consumer lifestyle and Rapid urbanization= Ready-to-eat Food Market Growth
The improving consumer lifestyle, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, are increasing demand for on the go convenience foods, thereby fuelling the ready-to-eat food market growth. Changing food consumption behavior among consumers, increased willingness to spend on such food and the lack of time to cook at home are a result of the rapid urbanization. Urbanization also helps in increasing the disposable income, which increases the food expenditure of the final consumer. The rising health consciousness among the consumers and sometimes poor sensory properties of ready-to-eat food can restrain the growth of the ready-to-eat food market. Innovative products in functional ingredients, convenience, and organic foods and advancement in areas of packaging technology are expected provide a future growth opportunity in the sector.
Market Segmentation
The Meat/Poultry segment is projected to account for the largest value share during the forecast period, this segment is estimated to account for 48% value share in 2016. Based on distributional channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, departmental stores, specialty stores, and online purchases.Hypermarket and supermarket segment is estimated to account for the highest value share of 37% in 2016 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2023.
Regional Analysis
Currently, North America holds the largest market share of ready-to-eat-food. The US is the largest market in North America due to technological innovations, busy lifestyles, and high disposable incomes. The European region also represents a large market for ready-to-eat food. The developing regions of South America and Asia-Pacific are also strong markets. Asia-Pacific, led by countries like China and India, is growing at a fast pace due to the rapid urbanization and changing demographics and consumer eating habits in the region.
Competitive landscape
Major players – BAKKAVOR FOODS LTD., BIRDS EYE LTD., CONAGRA FOODS INC., FINDUS GROUP LTD., GENERAL MILLS, GREENCORE GROUP PLC, ITC LIMITED, MCCAIN FOODS, NOMAD FOODS LTD., ORKLA ASA, PREMIER FOODS GROUP LTD. and SISTERS FOOD GROUP, among others.
The global Ready-to-Eat Food market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.
