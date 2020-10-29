Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2020 Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market Report Highlights key rising opportunities of the fastest growing Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market with Key Regions Considering assessment of the present market. Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market research report 2019 may be a comprehensive business study on this state of business that analyses innovative ways for business growth and describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth. This report focuses on Professional Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market 2019-2025 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market:-

Applied Materials

Ebara

Lapmaster

Logitech

Entrepix

Revasum

Tokyo Seimitsu

Logomatic

The Global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.68% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The scope of the report, includes insights about several products offered by major players. The end-user segment, includes foundries, Interlevel Dielectric Material (IDM), and memory manufacturers. The regions included in this study are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Traditional polishing and grinding equipment are becoming obsolete, and vendors are anticipating one stop solutions that could slice, probe, and polish in a single assembly line, instead of using multiple machines that occupy a lot of land space and require high budget installation and heavy maintenance. Although such solutions are less prevalent in the market currently, they are expected to be the next generation of wafer polishing and grinding equipment, over the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Third Party Vendors

In the current market scenario, semiconductor companies are increasingly leaning toward distinguishing their products in new ways. In order to achieve this, many wafer vendors are in direct contact with downstream players to avoid any intermediate players. This is the biggest factors that helps achieve this differentiation. Association of huge companies, like companies Google, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, and AMD, and several major foundries in the market indicates the shift in market trends.

This trend is increasingly creating demand for polishing and grinding services rather than creating a direct demand for the equipment. Companies are increasingly preferring to outsource theses polishing and grinding operations, rather than procuring high priced semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment and setting up highly complicated manufacturing establishments for their operations. This scenario is creating a demand for semiconductor wafer polishing and grinding equipment immensely from the third party manufacturers, who aim to benefit from the outsourcing activities of the key companies. Although the demand for these equipment is expected to grow at a very slow pace, in case of key players, considerably moderate consumption is expected from the third-party players over the forecast period.

The global Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Market:

March 2018 – Precision Surfacing Solutions (formerly Lapmaster Wolters Group) announced that it has acquired REFORM Grinding Technology GmbH, a prominent provider of machine tools and systems.

