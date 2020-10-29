Automotive Head-up Display Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.A collective analysis on ‘Automotive Head-up Display market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Head-up Display market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Automotive Head-up Display Market:

BAE Systems

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HUDWAY

Navdy

Nippon Seiki

Pioneer Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Texas Instruments

Thales Group

Yazaki Corporation

LG display

The market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period. Head-up displays in automobiles are a fast-evolving concept that take root in the airline industry. They involve displaying screen-less information without requiring the driver to look away from the road. The systems are increasingly being used in luxury cars and are expected to be a standard fitment in many of the mid-segment cars by the end of the forecast period. A range of new generation cars from Audi, BMW, Nissan, Mercedes, Volvo, etc. house an HUD that displays key information, such as speed and navigation directions, on the windshield.

North America to Push High Growth Rates

The technology is not entrenched in any of the developing markets and is still in the growing phase. The North American and European automobile markets are the most technology-sensitive markets, and the head-up display systems are available in only select automobiles even in these markets. The higher rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be because of a much lower base. In effect, the North American market is projected to see the highest levels of activity in the HUD market. Existing manufacturers of HUD systems of aircraft are expected be well placed to tap the automobile HUD market. Cutting costs and downsizing of technology are the major challenges facing these manufacturers.

New technologies are developing quickly in the sector, and comprehensive voice-operated head-up display systems have been developed. They can take calls, give users information about the various car parameters like air pressure in tires, and guide the user for directions. Depth-fuse 3D Head-up Display, a laser-based volumetric display technology, is an important technology in the market. If successful, these technologies can open new prospects, aiding to the growth of the HUD in the future.

February 2018: BAE to supply UAE armed forces aircraft with head-up displays.

March 2018: Refreshed Mazda 6 sedan showcased with advanced head-up display.

