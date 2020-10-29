Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2020 Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook By 360 Market Updates

This report focuses on Professional Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Overactive Bladder Treatment Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Allergan PLC.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Endo International PLC

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

The Global Overactive Bladder Treatment market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global overactive bladder treatment market is expected to register a CAGR of about 2.9% over the forecast period, 2018-2023. The overactive bladder treatments includes various therapies like, anticholinergics, mirabegron, etc., that are used to treat the sudden, involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall leading to urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and urge-incontinence.

Aging Population and Rising Incidence of Diseases Characterized By OAB

In 2017, there were approximately 950 million people who were 60 years old or above, comprising 13% of the global population, and is growing by about 3% every year. Incontinence generally increases with aging. As per a global population-based survey, the estimated prevalence of overactive bladder (OAB) in Europe and Canada was found to be 12.8% in women and 10.8% in men. OAB has a major negative impact on quality of life and health of the aged population. With the increasing burden of OAB, along with other urinary diseases, the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market is likely to be high. Other factors, such as the development of innovative intravesical therapies and aggressive marketing by pharmaceuticals companies, are also expected to expand the market.

Undesired Systemic Effects of the Current OAB Treatments

Anticholinergic have been linked to the burden to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease in a few recent studies. In a recent publication by SL Gray, 3434 participants were studied and a 10-year cumulative dose response relationship was found to exist between the usage of anticholinergic drugs and the risk of developing dementia. Anticholinergic has also been linked with increased mortality and cardiovascular diseases. These factors may deter healthcare providers from using these treatment options. Also the increasing awareness about these side effects among users will lead to the slowdown of the growth of this market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America has dominated the overactive bladder treatment market, which can be primarily attributed to its well-established healthcare industry which has favorable reimbursement of overactive bladder treatment, growing prevalence of the disease with rising age, and the presence of major players. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of bladder overactivity, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness of overactive bladder.

