Automated Analyzers Market 2020 Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Automated Analyzers Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The global automated analyzers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.37% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The emergence of robotics has transformed the typical workday for scientists around the world. With the advent of automation techniques, scientists are now able to set up, run, and analyze the results of experiments in a fraction of the time that was needed in the past. Currently, achieving maximum efficiency in every department, including the R&D labs, is a major issue.

Automation of routine laboratory procedures, by the use of dedicated work stations and software to program instruments, allows associate scientists and technicians to analyze the implications of their experiments, design effective follow-up projects, or develop alternative approaches to their work, instead of spending their days repeating tedious tasks. North America has been the biggest contributor to the growth in this market, due to the presence of major R&D firms, and its emphasis on optimizing workflows by minimizing human intervention.

Stringent Regulations are Driving Market Growth

Major factors contributing to the growth of the market include compulsion from the respective governments and industries to comply with the regulations, and the growing demand for the integrated healthcare systems. The shift from the legacy systems to commercial solutions was favored by the laboratories, as they provide flexible and reliable methods to manage data, resources, and workflows. Increase in the number of clinical and pre-clinical studies, the need for quicker analysis of samples, and efficient testing processes, along with the increasing stringency of regulation, are driving the growth of the market.

Immuno-based Analyzers Hold the Largest Market Share

Immuno-based analyzers are instruments that automatically run tests on samples from patients to detect biologically active substances. The vital part is to know which analyzer to use, as different analyzers have differing analysis time and reagents, which make these instruments highly sophisticated. These analyzers are majorly used in infectious disease testing, cancer, cardiac, and autoimmune diseases. Immuno-based analyzers are becoming more popular in clinical chemistry and immunoassay, as they are an effective tool to diagnose cancer, hepatitis, illegal drugs, fertility problems, sodium levels, endocrine function, and the detection of blood clots. The demand for immuno-based analyzers is decelerating in the United States and Europe. Europe’s challenges in the segment include laboratory consolidation in France and late payments from economically troubled countries, like Greece, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. China’s growing rural hospital market lacks basic diagnostics laboratory infrastructure, although it represents an untapped opportunity for affordable immuno-based analyzers. Leading players, such as Siemens, Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Roche, are focused on high-growth segments, such as infectious disease testing, cancer, cardiac, and autoimmune, resulting in the growth of immuno-based analyzers market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

North America is leading the market for automated analyzers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The extremely dynamic market landscape in North America, having a high level of merger and acquisition activities and many high-value deals, is leading to the growth of the market. Manufacturers and clinical laboratories are increasingly vying for niche technology solutions to increase their market share. The United States holds the largest market share in this region, owing to stringent regulations imposed by the government and the FDA for classification of devices, to assure safety and effectiveness.

Major Players: THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, BECKMAN COULTER, HUDSON ROBOTICS, BECTON DICKINSON, SYNCHRON LAB AUTOMATION, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, TECAN GROUP LTD, PERKINELMER, BIO-RAD, ROCHE HOLDING AG, EPPENDORF AG SHIMADZU, AND AURORA BIOMED, among others.

