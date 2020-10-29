Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

“Global Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market size”2020 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Cloud Security in Energy Sector Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Security in Energy Sector market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Global “Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market” Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries. Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cloud Security in Energy Sector Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data. Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Cloud Security in Energy Sector including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.
Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.
Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.
Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Cloud Security in Energy Sector Market:-
- TrendMicro
- Symplified Inc. (Parent RSA : Parent Dell Technologies)
- CA Technologies
- McAfee
- IBM
- Cipher Cloud
- Safenet
- VMware
- Microsoft
- Dell
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Cisco Solutions
- Panda Security
- Forcepoint (Previously Known as Websence : Parent firm Raytheon)
- Checkpoint
- Trustwave
- Intel Security Group
- Porticor Ltd. (Acquired by Intuit
- New Name: Intuit Data Protection Services)
- Fortinet
- NetLib Security
- Inc.
- Limelight Networks
The Global Cloud Security in Energy Sector market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The global cloud security market in energy sector is projected to register a CAGR of 9.68% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report constitutes of solutions offered by major players, including providers of hardware, software, customized products professional services, and integration solutions, either in security-based segments (application, database, etc.), or the on-the-service model type (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS). The study offers the market insights on the regions considered in the scope of the report (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). The study also emphasizes on various deployment channels of the security classified as private, public, or hybrid clouds.
Innovation, Equipment Connectivity, and Malware Emergence in the Energy Sector
The energy sector has undergone a wave of innovation and the application of electronic and digital equipment and information technology has allowed it to bring parts of the system together. This synchronization and simulation have allowed the energy sector to use some of the ground-breaking technologies. PLC, SCADA, and DCS have made the operations of collecting data, moving, and controlling machines, valves, actuators, etc. by programs, logical, simple, and something that can be done on a continuous basis. With these devices, interconnectivity has evolved the threats of a security breach. Incidents like the Shamoon malware attacks in November 2016 and January 2017 against Gulf state organizations have made security imperative for the energy sector. The upstream, midstream, and downstream of all the levels in the energy sector have become prone to cyber-attacks and security is the utmost need to avoid any downtime. Any stopping or destruction of the energy sector services can prove catastrophic, as many other industries (chemical and power) are directly or indirectly dependent for their operations on them.
Alongside the increasing connectivity, the number of electronic control units and codes length aligning the processes have increased the complexity of the products. Thus, the concerns for cyber security are on the rise. Furthermore, in the energy sector market, it is difficult to monitor the security policies at every stage as the industry operates on a large scale to reduce the operating cost to revenue ratio. To counter these security risks, cloud security has become an indispensable aspect of the energy sector. Also, the government regulations and evolving industry standards of operations have been instrumental in driving the adoption of cloud security in energy sector market.
Application-related Threats and Security in the Energy Sector
To monitor and control the physical processes across the oil & gas segment, the energy sector applications use operational technology. This is done by acquiring process variable data, such as temperatures, pressures, levels, and valve positions, and further analyzing this data, to automate processes.
This automation of processes or parts becomes possible by means of electric, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic actuators, and control valves, getting handled and operated by industrial automation and control systems, such as SCADA, distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLCs), open platform communication (OPC) servers, and field devices. The applications that control these systems are known to be the most targeted areas, since they are used to control and automate all the operations of factories. Industry 4.0 developments, the pressure to reduce operational expenditure to net sales, coupled with the increased demand for transparency through all the operations of the industry supply chain, industrial automation, and control systems have witnessed robust adoption. This has boosted the security approach, due to the participation of all the stakeholders in the supply chain to safeguard it from any security breach-associated vulnerabilities.
Since these systems control various vital operation and process-related equipment and machinery, from sensors to data acquisition systems, there is a need for resilient security applications to prevent intrusions and breaches. Thus, the need contributes positively to the growth of the application security segment.
Growing Concerns over Cloud Security
The demand for greater accessibility and visibility of products and services used for end users, like apps, creates a range of new vulnerabilities that were previously never faced. Furthermore, the increased collection of customer information (personal and financial) is increasing the susceptibility to a data breach from the attack and thefts in this domain. As the access to internet increases, energy companies are required to effectively manage the security for mobile devices and apps used by workers in the field. Also, with the IoT rise, the data generated from these sensor-driven devices needs be protected as it can also cause the loss of intellectual property. The systematic integration of IT eases the work process load, although it increases the risk to the critical infrastructure. The present aging infrastructure may present compatibility and various other integration issues. Furthermore, this will require improved workforce, trained to recognize and avoid breaches.
Software-based Solutions to Witness the Greatest Adoption
The technology solutions & cloud platforms segment has witnessed substantial growth over the years. It becomes clearer with the perspective of the market players as the cloud segment of the company, IBM Corporation, provides a set of hybrid cloud services, which include assisting clients with building their clouds, like private clouds, thus allowing clients to utilize cloud infrastructure services and create environments linking their private and public workloads together.
