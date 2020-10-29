Behavioral Rehabilitation Market 2020 – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the Behavioral Rehabilitation market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc. The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail. Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application is given and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.
- ACADIA HEALTHCARE
- UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC.
- MAGELLAN HEALTH INC.
- PSYCHIATRIC SOLUTIONS INC.
- CRC HEALTH
- AURORA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM
- BEHAVIORAL HEALTH GROUP
- HAVEN BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE INC.
- SPRINGSTONE INC.
- AMERICAN ADDICTION CENTERS INC
The Global Behavioral Rehabilitation market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.
The behavioral rehabilitation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of behavioral disorders in the United States.
Growing Prevalence of Behavioral Disorders
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), it is estimated that one in every five (20%) children and adolescents has a mental health disorder at some point in their life from childhood to adolescence. At least, one in 10, or about 6 million people have a serious emotional disturbance at some point in their life. Estimating the prevalence of behavioral rehabilitation disorders in children is critical, as it helps in providing mental health treatments they need. Several internet interventions have been developed for the treatment of common mental disorders. They help in remote monitoring of the patient, and thus are easily accessible by them. Also, these online counseling sessions are cost-effective.
Additionally, increasing availability of therapies for behavioral rehabilitation, increasing preferences of partial hospitalization programs (PHP) and rising government initiatives for behavioral disorders helps in the growth of the market.
Lack of Awareness of Behavioral Disorders
According to Mental Health America, 26.2% of the American population is suffering from a diagnosable mental health or addiction disorder, which is equal to 59 million Americans. However, 52% of Americans are not seeking any help for mental problems. This lack of proper awareness of behavioral disorder is restraining the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market. Many people with serious behavioral rehabilitation are facing challenges such as the struggle with the symptoms disorders, and on the other hand, they are challenged by stereotypes and prejudice that are a result of misconceptions about these behavioral disorders. Thus, the impact of stigma on people with behavioral disorders is restraining the behavioral rehabilitation market.
Additionally, lack of proper reimbursement is also restraining the growth of behavioral rehabilitation market, globally.
North America is Dominating the Market
North America is dominating behavioral rehabilitation market as rising incidences of mental disorders and availability of treatment, which are driving factors responsible for the high market share. Also, government initiatives are driving the growth of the market. The Affordable Care Act categorizes behavioral disorders as essential healthcare, which helps in covering major parts of the treatment.
