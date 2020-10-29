Surge Arresters Market 2020 Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to By 360 Market Updates

The Surge Arresters report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Surge Arresters Market 2020 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Surge Arresters Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Surge Arresters Market:-

ABB Ltd.

Crompton Greaves

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Raycap Corporation SA

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Advanced Protection Technologies

Leviton Manufacturing

and Littlefuse

The Global Surge Arresters market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Owing to the expansion of power infrastructure, the global surge arrester market is likely to register healthy growth over the forecast period. The surge arresters are useful in the adjustment and normalization of power consumption and thereby provide protection to electrical appliances against damages that can occur due to sudden changes in voltage. The increasing disposable income and growing per capita consumption of electricity are leading to an increase in global power consumption. Moreover, the growth in industrialization in developing economies is boosting the surge arresters market. The increasing concerns regarding the depletion of conventional energy resources is likely to boost the production of electricity from renewable resources in the near future, thus bolstering the development of new power infrastructure and creating opportunities for the surge arrester business. The application of surge arresters are – protection of AIS and GIS substation equipment, protection of AC and DC traction systems, HVDC protection, protection of series capacitor banks, protection of cables, protection of transmission lines, installation in polluted areas, and areas with high seismic activities.

Increasing Power Consumption Driving the Market

The market studied is driven by several factors, such as the usage of highly sensitive electrical systems and the high demand for electric appliances. The increasing deployment of electrical equipment is leading to increasing consumption of power. The growth in power consumption is boosting the development of power infrastructure that require installation of surge arresters, to ensure the safety of electrical equipment. The development of industrial infrastructure across the world is leading to an increase in power consumption, thereby boosting the surge arrester market.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share

Owing to the development of power infrastructure in the region, the North American region accounts for the largest share in the global surge arrester market. The significant industrial infrastructure and development of power infrastructure in the region is likely to boost the demand for surge arresters, as the replacement at existing sites and for new installations. Moreover, North America is an early adopter of surge arrester technology, which is expected to help the region to maintain its high share in the surge arrester market.

China to Register the Fastest Growth

China is growing at a robust pace, in terms of augmenting its overall supply of electrical energy, on account of the robust industrial sector and increasing demand for electricity from residential consumers. The development of new projects and demand from existing infrastructure is anticipated to bolster the Chinese segment of the market studied during the forecast period.

The global Surge Arresters market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Surge Arresters Market:

December 2017: Siemens AG introduced a technology that includes surge arrester in circuit with the overhead line system in railway lines, which ensures that electrification infrastructure does not suffer unnecessary flashovers between live conductors and the structure.

