Global Scandium Oxide Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

Scandium Oxide “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Scandium Oxide Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Scandium Oxide Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Scandium Oxide:

  • Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCâ€™s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research.Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4Â·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

    Scandium Oxide Market Manufactures:

  • Rusal
  • Stanford Materials
  • Metallica Minerals
  • Platina Resources
  • Scandium International Mining
  • DNI Metals
  • Great Western Minerals Group
  • Intermix-Met
  • CODOS
  • Hunan Oriental Scandium
  • Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)
  • CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)
  • Ganzhou Kemingrui

    Scandium Oxide Market Types:

  • Scandium oxide 99.90%
  • Scandium oxide 99.99%
  • Scandium oxide 99.999%
  • Scandium oxide 99.9995%

    Scandium Oxide Market Applications:

  • Aluminum-Scandium Alloys
  • High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps
  • Lasers
  • SOFCs
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Scandium Oxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Scandium Oxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Scandium Oxide in 2017 and 2019.
    • Chapter 3, the Scandium Oxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Scandium Oxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Scandium Oxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Scandium Oxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Scandium Oxide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Scandium Oxide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Scandium Oxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Scandium Oxide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2019)

    3 Global Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2019)

    3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2028-2019)

    3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Scandium Oxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.3.2 Top 6 Scandium Oxide Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

