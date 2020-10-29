Global Scandium Oxide Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Scandium Oxide Market” forecast 2020-2024 market report includes types, applications, regions analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry players. Scandium Oxide Market share report covers the manufacturers , price, revenue, gross profit, these data help the end user know about the competitors better.

About Scandium Oxide:

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material). Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCâ€™s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research.Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4Â·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813512 Scandium Oxide Market Manufactures:

Rusal

Stanford Materials

Metallica Minerals

Platina Resources

Scandium International Mining

DNI Metals

Great Western Minerals Group

Intermix-Met

CODOS

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

Ganzhou Kemingrui Scandium Oxide Market Types:

Scandium oxide 99.90%

Scandium oxide 99.99%

Scandium oxide 99.999%

Scandium oxide 99.9995% Scandium Oxide Market Applications:

Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

Lasers

SOFCs