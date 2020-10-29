Flat Glass Market 2020: Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors By 360 Market Updates

Flat Glass Market report exhibits a pin-point breakdown of Industry dependent on type, applications, and research. Development methodologies involved by these organizations are research in detail in the report. The market size region gives the Flat Glass market incomes, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecast. Flat Glass Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global "Flat Glass Market" Size report 2020 – 2024 gives complete analysis of industry position and viewpoint of main regions based on of major key players, country, product types, and end industries. Flat Glass Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Also, the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Top-List of Key-players in 2020 of Flat Glass Market:-

Saint Gobain Corporation

Schott AG

ÅžiÅŸecam Group

Euroglass SPA

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

Ltd

Asahi Glass Group

Guardian Glass Co.

PPG Industires Inc.

Cardinal Glass Industries

Phoenicia Flat Glass Industries Ltd

Hebei Tong Yong Glass Industry Co.

Ltd

Hebei Xingtai Jinniu Glass Co.

Ltd

The Global Flat Glass market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global flat glass market was valued at USD 101.73 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 149.81 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.25%, over the forecast period (2018—2023). The market is segmented by type of products, end-user verticals, and geography. This report focuses on adoption of these solutions by various end users within various regions. The study also emphasizes on latest trends, industry activities, and vendor market activities.

In the world flat glass market, the construction industry held a major share, owing to its huge application in the sector and it is now witnessing an increasing demand in the market, owing to the rebounding real estate sector and growing number of projects and investments in the sector.

Factors like increasing urbanization, rise in real estate sector, usage of solar products, and product innovation, in terms of characteristics, are some of the factors that are further driving the growth of the market. The growing solar energy market, due to increasing dependency on renewable energy sources, along with the subsidies available for energy storage, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market, thus, accelerating the glass demand in the market.

The tempered flat glass constitutes a major share of the market, by product, followed by laminated glass. This is due to a large number of applications of tempered glass, such as shower doors, passenger vehicle doors, mobile screen protectors, bullet-proof products, etc. The industry is highly consolidated with the top four players constituting more than half the market share. Dynamic shifts in the product standards, like lightweight, and non-fragile nature are driving the flat glass manufacturers to incorporate latest technological innovative methods.

Growth In Automotive Industry is Driving the Demand for Flat Glass

Flat glass has two major routes for application in the automotive industry, which are original equipment (OE), supplied to manufacturers for new vehicles and automotive glass replacement (AGR) product, supplied to the aftermarket for retrofit purposes, usually damages. Almost 10.9 billion commercial vehicles were sold to customers in the United States in 2016. Increasing vehicle penetration due to growing spending power of consumers accelerated the flat glass market. Additionally, the significant growth in luxury cars that include double-thick glass in interiors is also one of the factors driving the sales of automotive flat glass market.

Increased Adoption of Insulated and Glazed Glass to Save Electricity

Insulated glass reduces pollution, saves energy, and improves the comfort inside the building. The enhanced properties of acoustic insulation and thermal insulation provided by these products are expected to drive the demand. In addition, government initiatives aimed to reduce carbon emissions in commercial buildings is expected to boost the market. However, the high product cost might hinder the growth of the market.

The non-residential segment contributes to a major share of the insulating glass market. The ability to control heat inside the buildings, in addition to reducing noise pollution, resulting in a more environmentally-sustainable commercial complexes, are fueling their adoption rate in the non-residential sector. However, the residential segment is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to a rise in residential construction. The increasing guidelines regarding energy-efficient buildings for residential purpose are significantly affecting the market.

North America is Witnessing Reduction in Flat Glass Production Lines

The flat glass market plummeted in the North American region due to the hit by the Great Recession, and mature glass markets experienced steep capacity reductions. In the United States, the number of glass plants fell from 35 to 21 during the 10-year span, while in Canada, which had two operating float plants in 2005, no longer had any float production. Flat glass is a necessary, basic component in the construction of dwellings, commercial buildings, interior furnishings, and vehicles. The construction industry is a major consumer of the flat glass market and post-recession, the state of the construction sector has improved, resulting in glass shortage in the region.

Float capacity in North America fell more than 40% between 2005 and 2016, with the number of working lines falling from 39 to 21. The Canadian region currently does not have any active flat glass production lines and relies on imports from countries like the United States, China, and Japan.

The global Flat Glass market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Flat Glass Market:

May 2017 – Asahi Glass Co. Ltd started mass production of 3D curved cover glass for car-mounted displays at its Keihin Plant for the first time. The company also decided to boost the production capacity to respond to increasing demand for the product.

February 2017 – Abu Dhabi-based Al Heya Special Glass Factory launched its first ‘Made in UAE’ blast and bullet-resistance glass, which can sustain the impact from a .40 calibre round fired from a range of 10 metres. The glass is also explosion-resistant, and the production capacity will be around 240,000 square metres per year in flat and curved glass.

