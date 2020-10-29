Wind Turbine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market 2020 – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Wind Turbine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wind Turbine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) market 2020 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

General Electric Company

Stork (a Fluor Company)

Moventas Gears Oy

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Suzlon Energy Ltd

ABB Ltd

Brevini UK Ltd

RWE AG

Integrated Power Services

LLC

and Mistras Group

The Global Wind Turbine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Over the years, wind energy has grown to become one of the leading global sources of power generation, and the full utilization of wind power is expected to get stronger during the forecast period 2018-2023. In 2017, a total investment of USD 107.2 billion was made in wind power globally, making it one of the quickest growing industrial segments in the world. Although most of the wind energy is currently obtained onshore, offshore wind farms are gaining wide popularity, which, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for the wind turbine significantly. More wind turbines mean more Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) service requirements. However, the rising tendency among wind farm operators to repower the existing assets, to increase the potential output from the wind farms, by installing even larger blades and incorporating digital technology, is expected to significantly increase the demand for wind turbine MRO services during the forecast period.

High Investment in Wind Farms Accelerates Growth

The global wind energy industry has progressed at a very brisk rate since 2009. By the end of 2017, the total installed capacity of wind power reached around 539 GW, with Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, witnessing the highest growth. This capacity addition is expected to reach a stage during the forecast period where repowering is expected to become a more viable and attractive prospect for many wind farm operators. Furthermore, with the advancements in technologies, the operational efficiency of turbines is constantly increasing. Higher operational efficiency translates to higher levels of electricity generation and increased profitability, creating a rock-solid business case for investment with an attractive ROI, which, in turn, would supplement the demand for wind turbines MRO services. Whilst scheduled repair and maintenance activities are expected to account for the majority of the revenues, the demand for an overhaul of wind turbines is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Register High Growth

Asia-Pacific is ramping up its wind energy production, to meet its growing energy needs, and in a bid to limit smog-causing pollution from coal plants and act on climate change. In 2016, China overtook Europe as the world’s largest regional wind market, installing half of all the new wind capacity additions worldwide. Similarly, huge investments are also expected to be scaled up in countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan, which would further supplement the demand for wind turbine MRO services in the region during the forecast period.

India to Register High Growth Rate

2017 was a year of transition for the Indian wind power industry, which saw a transition from feed-in-tariffs to competitive bidding, causing temporary volatility in demand for wind power equipment. Similarly, in India, it is anticipated that the wind power capability in the country will be ramped up to 185 GW – an eight-fold increase over 15 years from 2015, and contribute to approximately 14% of India’s renewable energy use. Similarly, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced the target to achieve an installed capacity of 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, including 60 GW from the wind. Additionally, the government plans to increase the capacity of individual turbines. These initiatives, if properly implemented, are likely to provide huge demand for wind power MRO services in India during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Wind Turbine Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market:

January 2018: UKEF helped GE Global Services UK secure landmark turbine maintenance contract in Iraq.

January 2018: Iberdrola awarded maintenance of 4,425 MW wind capacity in the Iberian Peninsula for EUR 110 million.

