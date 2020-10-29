Quinoa Seeds Market 2020 Share, Scope, Stake, Trends, Industry Size, Sales & Revenue, Growth, Opportunities and Demand with Competitive Landscape and Analysis Research Report By 360 Market Updates

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.This report focuses on Professional Global Quinoa Seeds Market 2020 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level. Global Quinoa Seeds Market comprehensive analysis of the business models, key ways, and individual market shares of some of the most outstanding players during this landscape. Quinoa Seeds Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Report focuses on the global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, and India.

the Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

The Global Quinoa Seeds market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global quinoa seeds market is expected to register a double digit growth during the forecasted period from 2018 to 2023. Currently, South America is the largest market for quinoa, followed by North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The major quinoa producing and exporting countries are Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, and the US. The demand of organic quinoa is high in the international markets compared to non-organic quinoa.

Nutrient rich property and super food drives the market

Quinoa is considered to be a rich and healthy food product as it contains essential minerals like phosphorous, manganese, magnesium, iron, and copper that help deal with diabetes, migraines, and atherosclerosis. Also, it is a good source of vitamins B and E. The availability of quinoa that can be blended with other food products like cookies, muffins, and fritters to enhance taste and functionality is likely to help in the growth of the quinoa seeds market during the estimated period. Quinoa is free of gluten which makes it popular in consumers who are health conscious which is propelling its demand. Consumption of quinoa in breakfast food is rising due to its usage as an ingredient in breakfast foods which is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Peru Dominates the Market in Exports

In the year 2015, Peru exported USD 143,493 thousand of quinoa while in the year 2016 the exports totaled USD 103,062 thousand. Quinoa in

Peru is traditionally produced in the Southern highlands, particularly in the regions of Puno, Arequipa, and Cusco, which account for 66%, 8%, and 7% of the total production respectively. It exports different types of organic and conventional quinoa in colors as white, black, red, and tricolor. Organic market is the key growth factor for its exports. Rising international prices as result of stronger demand have encouraged producers to switch from other crops to quinoa. Peru exports More than half of its quinoa products to U.S followed by Netherlands, Canada, and Germany.

